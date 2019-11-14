‘Dickensonian’ weather pattern prevails locally

Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities” comes to mind when analyzing recent weather statistics compiled at Mount Airy’s F.G. Doggett Water Plant, with the past two months offering the driest of times and the wettest of times.

October did its part for the latter category, with 6.44 of inches recorded last month at the water plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station. That precipitation output was significantly higher than normal for the 10th month of the year locally, which averages 3.44 inches.

The 6.44-inch total included 1.66 inches falling on a single day, which happened to be on Oct. 31 and forced the postponement of local Halloween activities. Measurable rainfall occurred on 14 days during October.

This was in sharp contrast to September, which supplied the “driest of times” part of the equation. Less than 1 inch (0.79 to be exact) was registered at the water plant all month. Measurable amounts were logged on six days, but the largest (on Sept. 28) was just 0.41 inch.

That was well below September’s all-time average precipitation of 4.40 inches for Mount Airy, where weather records have been kept since 1924.

Despite September’s showing, annual precipitation remained above average locally as of Oct. 31, with 45.67 inches received. That is 4.43 inches, or 10.7 percent, above normal for the 10-month period, which produces 41.24 inches on average.

Warmer than usual

One thing the past two months had in common was above-normal temperatures.

In October, the mercury averaged 60.5 degrees, dwarfing the Mount Airy norm for that month of 57.2. This was due in part to a 94-degree reading on Oct. 4, the high for the month which broke a 65-year-old record for that date locally. A 90-degree temperature for Oct. 2 also smashed a record for that date set in 1954.

On the other end of the scale was a monthly low at the 32-degree freezing mark recorded for Oct. 25.

September’s temperatures averaged 72.4 degrees, exactly four ticks above the all-time local average for the ninth month of the year, 68.4 degrees.

A record high of 92 was logged for Sept. 30, breaking a mark set in 1954. Yet that was not the high for the month, with a 94-degree reading for both Sept. 12 and 17 taking that honor. The month’s low of 44 was registered on Sept. 21.

Fog was noted on 13 days in September and five in October, with frost reported on one day last month.