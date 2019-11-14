‘Inappropriate’ student comment being probed

‘Joke” regarding President Trump turned over to law enforcement

By John Peters - jpeters@mtairynews.com

An “inappropriate” comment by a North Surry High School student regarding President Donald Trump has resulted in school officials turning the matter over to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

It was not clear this morning exactly what the comment was, but school officials did confirm that the incident occurred Wednesday morning during a school Improv Club meeting.

Improv, which is short for improvisation, is a technique used by actors in which a scenario is set up, either by one of the actors or by a director, and then those performing interact with one another, ad-libbing as they go. Typically there is no script nor advance planning, the actors simply say what comes to mind and the rest respond in kind.

Wednesday, the North Surry Improv Club was performing for about 45 students about jobs at the White House.

“Regretfully, the performance included an inappropriate joke about the president. The improvisation was not rehearsed, pre-planned, or meant to be taken seriously, however, the joke was in poor taste,” the school system said in a written statement. “We are disappointed that the inappropriate comment occurred, and we are using this as a teachable moment.”

“We immediately called freeze, which is the signal to stop the improv,” said James Moore, one of the sponsors of the improv club. “When we call freeze, it is our way of avoiding a possibly inappropriate scene. I coach these students about how to be comedic but also engage in appropriate comedy…At no time did I engage in disrespect for the Office of the President. I take the Office of the President very seriously…As a school counselor and sponsor of the club, it is important to me that we use this performance as a teachable moment for all.”

“We are cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate this matter,” the school system said in the written statement. “We have to protect the due process rights of all involved, and we will take any appropriate disciplinary action once we have all of the facts.”

Thursday morning, Dr. Traci Lewis, director of Communications/Teacher Recruitment and Retention, said the case has been referred to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and school system employees are not able to release additional information.

Calls to the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned.

