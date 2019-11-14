Outreach thrift store closes its doors

The Pilot Mountain Outreach Center Thrift Store has closed its doors and sold all remaining merchandise, choosing to focus on its food bank ministry.

According to the center’s co-director Jimmy Caparolie, the reason behind the closing was a lack of volunteers to staff the store. Proceeds from the store had been used to help with offsetting the cost of utilities for the ministry.

“At one point it had been a help to us, but with the lack of volunteers and the inconsistent store hours caused by that, it had gotten to be a drain on the ministry,” Caparolie said. “Now, our goal is for the food pantry to stay in operation and we’re going to need to increase our funding.”

The contents of the store were purchased by local resident Sylvia Simmons, who is now operating a thrift shop at the same location under the name of Faith Tree Resale. Faith Tree Resale is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new store is no longer affiliated with Pilot Mountain Outreach Center.

Located at 317-C East Highway 52 Bypass in Pilot Mountain, the thrift store had served as an anchor location for the outreach center since its founding in February of 2002. Initially, the food pantry was based in a rear section of the thrift store building. An adjacent building, housing the food pantry, was added in the summer of 2004, giving the center space for food storage and client privacy along with a walk-in cooler.

“This has been difficult for us,” Caparolie said of the store’s closing. “This is the building that we started in 17 years ago. We appreciate all the people who have volunteered and who have been a part of the store, but we believe it’s the right time for this.”