Police reports

• Hundreds of dollars in damages were caused Monday night in Mount Airy by vehicle windows being shot with a BB or pellet gun, according to city police department reports. Eight vehicles were targeted in two areas, Welch Street and Newsome Street.

A 2018 Dodge Journey SUV, 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup, 2003 Nissan Maxima, 2009 Volkswagen and 2008 Toyota Camry were involved on Welch Street, where side windows on each were shot for a damage total of $1,000. The victims were listed as John Berta, Barbara Gail Pell-Burleson, Sherry Lynn Mahan, Tiffany Calvillo-Solis and Kristen Nichole Hawks, all residents of Welch Street except for Calvillo-Solis, who lives on Spring Street.

On Newsome Street, side windows of three vehicles were struck for a $600 damage total, including a 2005 Chrysler 300, 1999 Chevrolet 1500 pickup and 1999 Ford Mustang. The victims were Jorge Omar Hernandez-Maldonado, Allan Ray Scott and Obie Dean Faw, all of Newsome Street.

• A 39-year old woman was arrested late last Thursday on felony drug and other violations at a residence on Jasper Point Circle and held under a $33,500 secured bond. Latasha Lynn Mitchell, no address listed, is accused of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, both felonies.

Methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized at the time of Mitchell’s arrest. She also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and with being a fugitive from justice due to being wanted in Virginia on unspecified felony offenses, arrest records state. In addition, the woman was found to be the subject of two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Mitchell is facing a Dec. 17 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Jeramey Christopher Lipps, 28, of Etowah, Tennessee, was charged with damage to property on Nov. 5, identified as “stop sticks” and stop stick sleeves that Lipps ran over, which police had used to halt the stolen 2015 Nissan Altima Lipps was fleeing from officers in during a pursuit that started in Virginia.

The replacement cost of the stop equipment, which was deployed at two different locations, is $621. Lipps was jailed and is facing numerous charges in multiple jurisdictions as a result of the car theft and chase, with his District Court appearance on the Mount Airy violation set for Jan. 9.