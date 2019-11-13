Shoals science fair winners named

Overall winners for the Shoals Elementary School science fair were, first place, Madeleine Bullington, for Up Up and Away; second place, Brody Sawyers, for Which Material Can Catch a Bubble; and third place, Lillie Baker for Which Type of Water Will Freeze the Fastest.

Overall winners for the Shoals Elementary School science fair were, first place, Madeleine Bullington, for Up Up and Away; second place, Brody Sawyers, for Which Material Can Catch a Bubble; and third place, Lillie Baker for Which Type of Water Will Freeze the Fastest. - Shoals Elementary School fourth grade science fair winners were, first place, Kayson Beck, for Gummy Bear Osmosis; second place, Maddox Chamberlain for Nasty Nanners; and third place, Arrie Phillips for Growing Gummy Bears. - Shoals Elementary School third grade science fair winners were, first place, Hadley Bingman, for Rethink What You Drink; second place, Riley Goodson, for Can a Potato Power a Lightbulb; third place, Isabelle Bennett, for 5 Second Rule; and Honorable Mention, McKenzie Wright, for Melting Crayons. -

Shoals Elementary School third and fourth graders recently participated in the school’s annual science fair.

Judges for the contest included former teachers and principals Sandra Scott, Teddy Shelton, and former teachers Gordon Jones and Wallye Jones.