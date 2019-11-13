Vintage mart a hit with shoppers, merchants

Tonya Ellis of Walkertown drew lots of attention throughout the day with the handcrafted designs of her Adorned Darling Jewelry booth. Dean Palmer | Special to the News

Saturday’s Pilot View Vintage Market street festival brought out another large crowd as shoppers filled Pilot Mountain’s Main Street to search for antique, vintage and hand-crafted items among the wares offered by a variety of vendors.

Vendors from across the state and beyond were on hand with a diverse offering of goods. A newly added mini food truck festival proved a hit as long lines waited to take advantage of foods ranging from the traditional to the unusual.

“It turned out really well,” primary organizer Christy Craig said afterwards. “We had some of the best comments about the vendors that we’ve ever had and they (vendors) were happy about how well they did. A lot of our downtown stores said they had record sales.”

“The food trucks also did really well. We’ll be having them back in the spring and I’d like to see them become a regular part of the market,” she added.

One of the business booths seeing a constant flow of traffic was Bohemian Elegance of Reidsville. Owner Angelina Gianna Maffeo offered a wide assortment of antiques and her own designer jewelry along with an eclectic mix of colorful decorations and decor.

“I’ve done these shows in many states over many years. This is one of the loveliest I’ve ever done. The set-up for this has been wonderful and the staff is phenomenal,” she said.

The biannual event is held each spring and fall. Applications for the spring market will be available beginning Nov. 15.

