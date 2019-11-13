Agency seeks friends for local youths

Michael Nunn, Best Friends/Special Friends coordinator of Surry Friends of Youth, and Tamara Veit, executive director of the agency, are shown at its office on West Lebanon Street. Tom Joyce | The News

Growing up has never been all that easy, but today’s young people face unique challenges from social ills gripping the population as a whole, such as opioid/other substance abuse, homelessness, domestic violence, crime and more.

Single-parent households are on the rise, with many families led by mothers or fathers only — and grandparents have been put into the position of raising their grandchildren due to the absence of both parents for some reason.

A longtime local agency based in Mount Airy, Surry Friends of Youth Inc. (SFOY), is there to help fill the void in such cases, as an advocate for young people and their families. It originated in 1976, when concerned citizens joined to form the agency to address a need for family and individual counseling and other services to help put at-risk youths on the right track and prevent crime and other problems later.

While Surry Friends of Youth is supported by grants and the local United Fund, its work is fueled by another commodity money can’t buy: caring people in the community who serve as volunteers for its programs.

That is especially true with two initiatives of the agency, its Best Friends and Special Friends components. The Best Friends program matches responsible adult volunteers with children — ages 6 to 17 — needing friendship and guidance.

Special Friends, meanwhile, targets youths and young adults in the 8-25 group who have mental and/or physical disabilities and can benefit from an association with a trained individual.

“We’ve got plenty of kids who need a volunteer,” said Michael Nunn, Best Friends/Special Friends coordinator. “There was a time when they were two separate programs, but they’re meshed together now.”

Both share common ground: a need for additional volunteers to serve as adult matches, which has led the Surry Friends of Youth to mount a public-awareness effort in response.

“Right now, 22 volunteers are actively working with our youth in Surry County,” Executive Director Tamara Veit said recently while at the agency’s West Lebanon Street headquarters, with the number of male and female volunteers about even.

Meanwhile, almost 50 youths were on a waiting list for matches at last report.

“We always have that waiting list,” said Nunn, who has been associated with Surry Friends of Youth on a part-time basis for 20 years.

“We whittle it down, and it will grow back up,” he said.

Modern issues

The need for such volunteer interaction is evident.

Children are referred to the Best Friends program by juvenile court counselors, law enforcement, school guidance counselors, social services agencies, parents and other concerned individuals.

Referrals basically come from “everywhere,” according to Veit, who became executive director of Surry Friends of Youth in July.

And the issues youths are dealing with can be just as varied.

“It’s all over the spectrum from A to Z,” Nunn said.

The kids tapped for the Best Friends program might be exhibiting truant behavior, anger-management issues or becoming “ungovernable” for single parents or grandparents. Typically a school counselor or someone else having knowledge of the situation will steer youths with demonstrated problems the Surry Friends of Youth’s way as a preemptive measure.

“The sooner we can get a volunteer with them the better,” Nunn said.

Truancy and similar behaviors have always existed among kids to some extent, but Veit, whose background includes youth and family counseling, has identified a uniquely modern problem that further complicates the plight of young people and families.

“Opioids have interfered with the family unit in more than 50% of the cases I’ve worked with in the past decade,” she said.

“With things like that,” Veit added regarding opioid abuse — which has created a laundry list of harmful influences for communities as a whole, including overdose deaths — “we need help breaking kids out of this cycle.”

In addition, problems such as homelessness and domestic violence are more prevalent.

“Over the years, I’ve met more and more teenagers who did not have a family unit,” Veit said of the effects of those conditions and the role Best Friends volunteers can play.

“The youth need a strong mentor to break out of these cycles — that person who is a role model that they can look up to,” the executive director emphasized.

She referred to one of many success stories, including that of a youth who was headed down the wrong path and neglecting his studies.

“That child is now making A’s and B’s, is very active in sports and also is involved in Boy Scouts.”

Volunteers benefit, too

The matching of volunteers with youths is a carefully crafted process designed to maximize the experience for both parties, say officials of Surry Friends of Youth, which also has an office in Stokes County.

Best Friends volunteers must be at least 18 years old, and those in the Special Friends program, 16.

Persons interested can start by calling the Surry Friends of Youth at 336-789-9064.

“We go through a whole screening process,” Nunn said, which includes background checks and four references being required.

“By the time I get from Point A to Point B, I usually have a pretty good idea of who these people are,” he assured. “I have several that’s been doing it for years.”

The volunteers receive instruction as part of the mentoring procedure. “We do provide ongoing training and support,” Nunn explained, which might include preparation for dealing with autistic individuals in the Special Friends component.

“It usually takes about two months from the time they show interest to the time they get matched with a child.”

Volunteers are required to spend at least four hours per month with the persons to whom they are matched.

Those involved with Special Friends clients might simply meet with them in their homes for games and other activities.

Nunn says the itinerary for the Best Friends program can include going to movies, bowling, skating, attending sporting events, hiking and more.

In some cases, those involved can participate in activities for free, including at Reeves Community Center. Special arrangements, such as discounted tickets for games, also have been made with entities including Wake Forest University and the Winston-Salem Dash.

Volunteers further are assisted with mileage costs.

Nunn maintains constant contact with volunteers, youths and parents to ensure things are working smoothly.

He said the Best Friends/Special Friends programs are tailor-made for internships by college students pursuing degrees in counseling or related fields. “It always looks good on a job resume.”

At times, an adult looking to turn a young person around finds that the association also fills a void in his or her own life, Nunn has observed.

“A lot of adults say they get just as much out of it as the kid.”

