Library book sale begins tonight

Breanna Creed with her son Emerson look at a Dora the Explorer Book during a previous sale. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Breanna Creed with her son Emerson look at a Dora the Explorer Book during a previous sale. - Submitted photo Tables and shelves are lined with books ready for purchase during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, which begins tonight. - Submitted photo David Crawford helps prepare some of the books at the Mount Airy Public Library a past fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library. -

There are certain benchmarks which pass every year, sure signs that let us all know what season it may be even without a calendar.

The days grow shorter, the weather cools, football winds down, and all know just down the road is Thanksgiving, Christmas, then the New Year. Add to those regular occurrences the annual Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library used book sale.

The sale, which gets underway tonight with a special First Choice Sale, marks more than 30 years the event has been held as a way to raise money to support Mount Airy Public Library programs.

Christi Stevens, president of the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library, said the first night of the sale will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Everything is fresh on the table, you have all the best selections available … a lot of best sellers, the prime book stock that hasn’t been picked over yet,” she said. “Prices are a little bit higher that night because you have the best selection.”

That doesn’t mean the rest of the sale is a bust for those looking for some bargain books.

“There are plenty, plenty of selections left,” she said of the final three days of the event.

While getting the best selection is a benefit of going the first night, prices drop a tad on successive days.

On Wednesday, she said hardbacks are $3, paperbacks are $2, while DVDs, audio books, and VHS tapes are all $1, while children’s books are five for $3.

Thursday and Friday the hardbacks and paperbacks drop $1, while the rest of the items remain the same price. On Saturday, the hardbacks and paperbacks drop another 50%.

Those coming to take advantage of the prices can walk away with deep savings on books, but they’re also helping the library, Stevens said.

“These are our biggest fundraisers every year,” she said of the spring and fall book sales, with each bringing in between $2,500 and $3,500 for the group’s efforts. Generally the autumn effort is the largest of the two.

All the money that is raised, Stevens said, goes to support library programs.

“The library has seen a growth in what they are able to do because of these additional funds,” she said. “We always like to raise as much as possible so we can make it happen for them.”

Folks in the community have gotten used to the semi-annual events as well.

“We’ve kind of become a household name over the years,” Stevens said. “The book sales are something people in the community look forward to. Most of the patrons are local, some come through the sales more than once, we get to know them.”

The year she’s hopeful the sale is even better because of the selection.

“We have a ton of books this time. I realize each sale it seems like we have a lot of books, but we have more. Each sale it seems to increase.”

Getting ready for the sale has become a year-round effort. While volunteers with the Friends group will spend a few nights immediately prior to the sale putting up tables and stacking the books for display, she said the work of taking in donations goes on throughout the year.

“We spend time keeping the books sorted, going through the donations coming in the door, sorting them according to what will sell, what’s popular with the patrons. We categorize the books. It’s an ongoing effort from the volunteers year-round. We work on it every week.”

Stevens said she’s hoping to find more folks during the sale who are interested in volunteering to work with the group.

“We’re always looking for new volunteers, we have a lot of fun for what we do for this cause … it’s very rewarding. We’re always looking for new people.”

She said the group meets the first Monday of every month at the library, at 9:30 a.m. Anyone interested can ask library personnel about serving with the group. She added that there’s no minimum required time to be a volunteer — folks can simply work when they have time.

“This is my tenth year serving as president. I love it, it’s very rewarding, it’s a great group of people to work with. We have a good time, it’s very rewarding to be able to help the library to see things come to fruition that they are in need of, to see the programs grow.”

The group holds regular meetings the first Monday of each month at 9:30 p.m. at the library.

The library is located at 145 Rockford St. in Mount Airy. The sale hours this week are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight, 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Breanna Creed with her son Emerson look at a Dora the Explorer Book during a previous sale. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_1-library.jpg Breanna Creed with her son Emerson look at a Dora the Explorer Book during a previous sale. Submitted photo Tables and shelves are lined with books ready for purchase during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, which begins tonight. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_5551.jpg Tables and shelves are lined with books ready for purchase during the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, which begins tonight. Submitted photo David Crawford helps prepare some of the books at the Mount Airy Public Library a past fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_IMG_5557.jpg David Crawford helps prepare some of the books at the Mount Airy Public Library a past fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Submitted photo