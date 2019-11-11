Double Creek holds Family Day

Ladies of Double Creek, from left, front row, Kristi Snow, Amy Clement, Brenda Davis, Carolyn Martin, Terri Elmore, Michele Snow, Peggy Littell, Melissa White, Joyce Snow, Faye Snow, Jeanette Fredericks, Judy Cox, and Sarah Sharpe; back row, Julia Moser, Betty Steele, Sharon Hewitt, Brenda Lineberry, Imogene Wilmoth, Lois Stanley, Janice Harris, and Joan Belton

Double Creek Church of Christ celebrated Family Day on Oct. 22, which included a meal for all those attending church that day after the service.

Ladies of Double Creek, from left, front row, Kristi Snow, Amy Clement, Brenda Davis, Carolyn Martin, Terri Elmore, Michele Snow, Peggy Littell, Melissa White, Joyce Snow, Faye Snow, Jeanette Fredericks, Judy Cox, and Sarah Sharpe; back row, Julia Moser, Betty Steele, Sharon Hewitt, Brenda Lineberry, Imogene Wilmoth, Lois Stanley, Janice Harris, and Joan Belton

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Double-Creek-Ladies.jpg Ladies of Double Creek, from left, front row, Kristi Snow, Amy Clement, Brenda Davis, Carolyn Martin, Terri Elmore, Michele Snow, Peggy Littell, Melissa White, Joyce Snow, Faye Snow, Jeanette Fredericks, Judy Cox, and Sarah Sharpe; back row, Julia Moser, Betty Steele, Sharon Hewitt, Brenda Lineberry, Imogene Wilmoth, Lois Stanley, Janice Harris, and Joan Belton

Ted Stanley family, from left, Jackson Stanley, Beth, Bella (standing), Lois, Justice and Ted Stanley.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Ted-Stanley-Family.jpg Ted Stanley family, from left, Jackson Stanley, Beth, Bella (standing), Lois, Justice and Ted Stanley.

The Clement family, from left, Phillip Clement, holding Ellie Clement, Margaret, and Amy Clement holding Maggie Clement.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Clement-Family.jpg The Clement family, from left, Phillip Clement, holding Ellie Clement, Margaret, and Amy Clement holding Maggie Clement.

The Elmore family, from left, Matthew and Katie Fowler, Pastor John Elmore and Terri, Mollie and Brandon McDowell, Aubrey Kate Fowler and Annie McDowell.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Elmore-Family.jpg The Elmore family, from left, Matthew and Katie Fowler, Pastor John Elmore and Terri, Mollie and Brandon McDowell, Aubrey Kate Fowler and Annie McDowell.

The Belton family, from left, front, are Isaiah Johnson and Joshua Belton, and back, from left, Joan Belton, Gracie Belton, Timmy Belton holding Savannah Lawing, and Nicole Lawing.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Belton-Family.jpg The Belton family, from left, front, are Isaiah Johnson and Joshua Belton, and back, from left, Joan Belton, Gracie Belton, Timmy Belton holding Savannah Lawing, and Nicole Lawing.

Jason White family, from left, Austin Mills, Karlie White, Chloe Jennings, Jason and Melissa White, Madison and Brycen Cockram.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jason-White-Family.jpg Jason White family, from left, Austin Mills, Karlie White, Chloe Jennings, Jason and Melissa White, Madison and Brycen Cockram.

The Charles Davis family, from left, Charles, Zechariah and Brenda Davis.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Charles-Davis-Family.jpg The Charles Davis family, from left, Charles, Zechariah and Brenda Davis.

The Dale Hardy family, from left, Joyce Hardy holding Noah Sharpe, Dale Hardy, Michele Snow and Sarah Sharpe.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Dale-Hardy-Family-.jpg The Dale Hardy family, from left, Joyce Hardy holding Noah Sharpe, Dale Hardy, Michele Snow and Sarah Sharpe.

The Peggy Littell family, fro left, Peggy Littell (seated), Ben and Jenna Littell holding Elaina Littell