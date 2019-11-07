Land purchase passes in split vote

Commissioner Jon Cawley, left, chats with Ron Niland after a Thursday afternoon meeting of the city council. Niland was elected as the city’s at-large commissioner Tuesday to replace the late Jim Armbrister. Tom Koch and Marie Wood also will be joining the five-member board as a result of the election. Tom Joyce | The News

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to buy property on Carter Street, and while it is being acquired for future recreational uses of the city, the decision itself wasn’t exactly a slam dunk.

Commissioner Jon Cawley objected to the $15,000 purchase price for the 3.12-acre parcel located near Woltz Street in the vicinity of the Ararat River. However, he was outvoted by the board’s Dean Brown and Steve Yokeley in the 2-1 outcome, with Commissioner Shirley Brinkley absent from Thursday’s meeting.

Brinkley had joined Cawley in opposing the city making an offer for the property during an earlier council meeting, leading to a tie-breaking vote by Mayor David Rowe to pursue that action.

The present owner of the property is Resource Institute Inc. in Winston-Salem, a non-profit organization contracted by the city government to obtain grants for local greenway and other projects over the years. This also has involved acquiring land for such developments, which was the case with the property now being sold to the city.

Resource officials had purchased that site between Insteel Wire Products and the city wastewater treatment plant as part of plans for expanding Mount Airy’s greenway network — which involved connecting the Emily B. Taylor and Ararat River greenways with a new trail route that runs near the property in question.

City Attorney Hugh Campbell, who has been handling the proposed transaction on behalf of the municipality, said Thursday that Resource Institute bought the parcel for $5,000 from Nester Hosiery, a company in that area.

This seemed to be the source of Cawley’s dissatisfaction with the city’s government’s acquisition of the property.

“We’re paying three times what a non-profit bought it for, and I think we shouldn’t,” Cawley said. He indicated that while a huge sum is not involved, such actions collectively fuel citizen unrest over various budgetary decisions by Mount Airy officials which were an issue in the recent municipal election.

Commissioner Steve Yokeley disagreed.

“I think it’s an important piece of property for the city to own for recreational uses in the future,” said Yokeley, a local Realtor. He added that this could include, for example, a waterway access point in the area for canoeists or kayakers.

Yokeley had no problem with the $15,000 cost for the transaction, which required the board to amend the city budget to provide that funding in a separate vote Thursday afternoon.

“(With) the location it’s in, I think it’s a reasonable price to buy the property,” he said before the action authorizing and instructing the city attorney to prepare all necessary documentation for the purchase.

Campbell said after Thursday’s meeting that the land has a tax value of $19,500 and that its location in a flood zone limits the property’s use to purposes such as recreation.

The issue first came before the board during a meeting on Oct. 3, when the matter was discussed in a closed session, which officials had entered into through the attorney-client privilege provision of the state Open Meetings Law.

When the council emerged from that session, Commissioner Yokeley introduced a motion for the city government to make the $15,000 purchase offer for the property to Resource Institute officials.

After Yokeley and Brown voted in favor of that and Brinkley and Cawley dissented, Mayor Rowe broke the deadlock by siding with Yokeley and Brown in casting an “aye” vote.

The mayor has prefaced recent council meetings with an announcement that he might be called upon to deliver the deciding vote on 2-2 decisions. This has been a possibility due to a vacancy on the five-member board of commissioners caused by the Oct. 7 death of its at-large member, Jim Armbrister, who also had missed multiple meetings before that.

$30,573 Ok’d for HVAC unit

Among other actions Thursday afternoon, the commissioners approved a $30,573 allocation to replace an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) unit at the Andy Griffith Playhouse complex.

While the Surry Arts Council uses playhouse facilities, the buildings are owned and maintained by the city government.

The issue at hand involves an HVAC unit at the Andy Griffith Museum, according to a city memo.

One of the circuits in the dual-circuit unit needs an expansion valve replaced, with the unit also leaking refrigerant and requiring a leak search that could deem it irreparable.

At any rate, the HVAC unit has exceeded its life expectancy and is recommended for replacement, the memo adds.

The vote approving the $30,573 cost of that was 3-0 and also occurred through an amendment to the 2019-20 municipal budget.

