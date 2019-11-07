Students build ‘Hatchet’ dioramas

November 7, 2019 mtairynews Education, News 0
Phisher Helton and Abbey Turok showcase their &#8220;Hatchet&#8221; dioramas. Submitted photo Phisher Helton and Abbey Turok showcase their “Hatchet” dioramas. - Submitted photo
Brady Bowman and Aayden Brown show off their &#8220;Hatchet&#8221; dioramas. Submitted photo Brady Bowman and Aayden Brown show off their “Hatchet” dioramas. - Submitted photo
Landon Woods, Maggie West and Zeke Simmons show their &#8220;Hatchet&#8221; dioramas. Submitted photo Landon Woods, Maggie West and Zeke Simmons show their “Hatchet” dioramas. - Submitted photo
Adam Johnson&#8217;s fourth grade class showcase their &#8220;Hatchet&#8221; dioramas. Submitted photo Adam Johnson’s fourth grade class showcase their “Hatchet” dioramas. - - Submitted photo

Adam Johnson’s fourth grade students at Jones Elementary School recently read the book “Hatchet.”

Students dove deep into the book to analyze characters, setting, and events.

”‘Hatchet’ is full of adventure and inspires us to be brave and have confidence in our own abilities,” the school said regarding the work.

After reading the book, students designed and presented dioramas of their favorite scene to their peers, parents, and Jones staff members.

Phisher Helton and Abbey Turok showcase their “Hatchet” dioramas.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_1.jpgPhisher Helton and Abbey Turok showcase their “Hatchet” dioramas. Submitted photo

Brady Bowman and Aayden Brown show off their “Hatchet” dioramas.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_2.jpgBrady Bowman and Aayden Brown show off their “Hatchet” dioramas. Submitted photo

Landon Woods, Maggie West and Zeke Simmons show their “Hatchet” dioramas.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_3.jpgLandon Woods, Maggie West and Zeke Simmons show their “Hatchet” dioramas. Submitted photo

Adam Johnson’s fourth grade class showcase their “Hatchet” dioramas.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_4.jpgAdam Johnson’s fourth grade class showcase their “Hatchet” dioramas. Submitted photo