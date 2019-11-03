The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:
- Joshua Gordon Smith, 29, of Surry County to Devon Whitney Gillis, 27, of Surry County.
- John Wesley Hargrave Jr., 27, of Surry County to Jennifer Mae Harrell, 23, of Surry County.
- Vance Lewis Robinette, 26, of Iredell County to Madison Lee Jessup, 25, of Surry County.
- Erin Kyle Friend, 36, of Yadkin County to Kirsten Ann Krantz, 29, of Yadkin County.
- James Jordan Haynes, 21, of Surry County to Makayla Dwain Draughn, 22, of Surry County.
- David Logan Maines, 27, of Stokes County to Lisa Jame Medlar, 34, of Stokes County.
- Nathan Issac Richardson, 26, of Surry County to Allison Marie Williams, 25, of Surry County.