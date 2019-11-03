The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

Joshua Gordon Smith, 29, of Surry County to Devon Whitney Gillis, 27, of Surry County.

John Wesley Hargrave Jr., 27, of Surry County to Jennifer Mae Harrell, 23, of Surry County.

Vance Lewis Robinette, 26, of Iredell County to Madison Lee Jessup, 25, of Surry County.

Erin Kyle Friend, 36, of Yadkin County to Kirsten Ann Krantz, 29, of Yadkin County.

James Jordan Haynes, 21, of Surry County to Makayla Dwain Draughn, 22, of Surry County.

David Logan Maines, 27, of Stokes County to Lisa Jame Medlar, 34, of Stokes County.

Nathan Issac Richardson, 26, of Surry County to Allison Marie Williams, 25, of Surry County.