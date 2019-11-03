Day of the Dead celebrated

Sergio and Maria Orozco are among those attending the event, with Maria holding their granddaughter, Natalia Contreras, 2. Tom Joyce | The News

Museums, similar to libraries, are normally places where quietness prevails — but just the opposite was true Saturday afternoon at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, where the Day of the Dead was celebrated with a number of spirited activities.

The downtown facility was very much alive for the first-ever event honoring the Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos in Spanish. The air was filled with the sounds of a Mariachi band, with the event also featuring a traditional dance demonstration presented by Grupo Folklorico Reflejos de Mexico, crafts, food and other attractions.

Many people came dressed in skeletal-print outfits and makeup to highlight the theme of the Nov. 1-2 holiday that is a Hispanic cultural event.

It honors the memory of family members and friends who have died, not as a sad or morbid occasion but one celebrating life.

An ofrenda (or offering, similar to an altar) had been built Friday inside the museum to symbolize life, death and the mortal world. It is decorated with traditional items associated with the holiday as well as special ones that had meaning to deceased persons, and will be on display all this month to allow people to contribute to it, organizers say.

The well-attended family friendly event included activities in the courtyard of the museum, its second and third floors and a rear parking area where a piñata filled with goodies hung from a tree.

Saturday’s gathering was staged with support from the local Latino community along with groups from Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church in Mount Airy.

Other community partners and sponsors that collaborated with the museum on the observance included Plaza del Sol Mexican Restaurant, Eagle Carports and Rosa Jimenez.

The band Mariachi Mexico 2000 took turns performing in the courtyard and inside the museum, rendering many traditional songs to the delight of the crowd.

Museum officials plan to hold the Dia de los Muertos event annually and for it to become larger each year.

