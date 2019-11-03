Surry County Sheriff Reports

By Jeff Linville - jlinville@mtairynews.com
DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

Dennis Wendell McRoberts, 53, of Shamrock Terrace Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 for failure to appear in court April 11 in Surry County and June 12 in Yadkin County. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Nov. 22 court date in Dobson.

Jacob Aaron Shinault, 25, of George Chandler Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 9 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated Sept. 4. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond and a court date later that day.

Ronald Nelson Poole, 47, of Emily Lane, Lowgap, was served a warrant Sept. 9, charging him with resisting an officer, dated March 25. He was given a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date in Dobson.

Daniel Curtis Jones, 39, Quaker Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Sept. 10, charging him with assault, dated Aug. 26. He was released on a written promise to appear in court Sept. 27.

Vega Luis Angel Garcia, 28, of Rawley Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 10 for failure to appear in court Dec. 6. He was given a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 14 court date.

Sable Grace Freeman, 20, of Burcham Road, State Road, was served criminal summonses Sept. 10, charging her with second-degree trespassing and assault, dated the day before in Yadkin County. She was given an Oct. 8 court date in Yadkinville.

Timothy Jessie Corder, 30, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 10, charging him with assault on a female and assault by pointing a gun, both dated Aug. 15. He was not confined and was given a Sept. 17 court date.

Michael Lee Tuttle, 56, of Indian Trail, Mount Airy, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with driving under the influence. He was given a $10,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.

Tammy Lee Lewis, 59, of Welcome Baptist Church Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 11 charging her with passing a worthless check, dated Aug. 20. She was given a Sept. 23 court date.

Misty Largen Bledsoe, 41, of N.C. 66, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Sept. 11 for failure to appear in court Aug. 27. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 30 court date.

Pamela Lynn Dunning, 61, of Beamer Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 11, charging her with second-degress trespassing, dated Sept. 9. The court date was not listed.

Natasha Michelle Easter, 34, of Virginia Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Sept. 11 for failure to appear in court May 8 on a charge of failure to pay child support. She was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a Sept. 25 court date.

Dennis Dwain Angel Sr., 54, of Shay Street, Mount Airy, was served warrants Sept. 12, charging him with two counts of first-degree trespassing, dated Feb. 26 and 27. He was given an Oct. 15 court date.

Christopher Timothy Williams, 45, of Dusty Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Sept. 12, charging him with communicating threats, dated July 8. He was given an Oct. 15 court date.

