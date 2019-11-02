In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
- John Donovan and Helen S. Raymond to Joanne Underwood and Kenneth R. Underwood; lots 7-9 block, A H D Woodruff Property PB 3 71 Elkin; $130.
- Douglas A. Bullock to Douglas A. Bullock and Violet Isley Farraday; 1.77 acre tract, A Stephen V Sprinkle Subdivision PB 15 45 Dobson. $0.
- Jason S. Shattuck to Jonathan E. Symons; lots 128-130, Sunset Park PB 1 76 Elkin. $236.
- Judy J. Jessup to Kai Lin; 27,280 square feet, Pilot. $330.
- Bobby Watson to Laura Mayte Ramirez Olvera and Roberto Vargas Juarez; tract 1, 5.56 acres, and tract 2, 2.44 acres, Stewarts Creek. $100.
- Kevin Glen Scott to Mary J. Jenkins; lots 12-15, block number 1, Jackson Park, PB 1 117 Mount Airy. $2,