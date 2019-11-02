Surry County Most Wanted

Nester

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Mandy Nester, 37, white female,, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II drug and possessing drug paraphernalia.

She was arrested in a December 2016 raid of a residence in Flat Rock along with Leilani Jeffcoat. Then-Sheriff Graham Atkinson said that officers found more than 32 grams of meth along with stolen items, including two vehicles (a 2001 Chevrolet Impala and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala) and two firearms (a Springfield XDS .45-caliber handgun and a MK 1 Browning 9 mm).

Nester was charged with felony possession of meth, felony possession of a stolen firearm (the Springfield .45 caliber handgun), felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $50,000 secured bond.

In May 2018 a plea deal reduced the convictions to the two charges for which she was placed on probation. She was given a suspended sentence at the time, but that sentence could be activated upon her capture.

• Betty Marie Jenkins, 34, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for resist public officer and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

• Justin Kerry Robertson, 26, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for carry concealed weapon, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Makaila Gail Stevenson, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony and misdemeanor larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

