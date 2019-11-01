SCC plans trade continuing ed course

An Electrical Contractor Renewal class will be offered on Nov. 5 and Nov. 7 at Surry Community College’s Dobson campus. Surry Community College

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be offering two dates for continuing education credits for electrical contractors next month.

North Carolina requires professional tradesmen to obtain yearly Continuing Education Units (CEUs), which SCC schedules regularly. These classes are offered upon approval of the appropriate licensing board for CEUs toward license renewal and are not sponsored by the boards.

The sessions will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. The class will take place in Room J-103, of the Dobson campus.

All classes require that students have the current code book. Pre-registration and payment are required. Cost is $71. Call (336) 386-3398 for more information.

