Firemen get kick out of boot campaign

Submitted photo Members of the Mount Airy Fire Department hold a facsimile check signifying money raised during the department’s most recent Fill the Boot campaign to aid those stricken with muscular dystrophy. From left are firefighters Ross Adams, Tanner Hodgin, Corbin Soots and Logan Utt, and Lt. Travis King. -

Muscular dystrophy itself has not been given the boot, but the Mount Airy Fire Department is continuing a tradition of helping to foot the bill for children suffering from it to enjoy some fun times.

This involves an annual Fill the Boot campaign in which city firefighters hit the streets to solicit donations on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

It is conducted during the Mount Airy Autumn Leaves Festival every October, which produced a total of $4,200 during the most recent event.

“It’s something the fire service has taken up as one of its specialized charities,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Wednesday regarding the campaign.

“Since I’ve been chief, we’ve held 10 boot campaigns,” he added, which have generated more than $60,000 altogether in response to needs surrounding muscular dystrophy, which is actually a group of genetic diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Most forms of muscular dystrophy begin in childhood.

Funds generated for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through Mount Airy Fill the Boot events over the years have gone toward an overall purpose, according to the organization. This includes helping to save lives and lifting up those in need by providing the MDA with vital resources to aid its mission of furthering innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.

Kids to camp

Poindexter said the campaign has taken on a narrower scope of late.

“Our primary focus is to send kids to summer camp,” he said of providing an opportunity for local children — at no cost to their families — which otherwise might not exist.

“That is where we choose to send our money we collect during the festival.”

As a result, local kids get to attend “a best week of the year” MDA summer camp at Victory Junction in Randleman.

Funds raised over the years also have helped support groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs, including state-of-the-art support groups and MDA care centers in such locations as Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Durham and Chapel Hill.

Poindexter said the Fill the Boot campaign approach is simple.

“We have two places,” he said of collection stations set up during the Autumn Leaves Festival, including one in the Independence Boulevard area where the Freddie the Fire Truck prop is used to draw attention.

The department also has a tent station at the opposite end of the festival boundary near the Mount Airy Post Office, where fire personnel solicit donations while vehicles are meandering through the intersection.

The namesake boot also is displayed. “It is a fire boot that we’ve cleaned up,” Poindexter said of the piece of discarded equipment still serving a useful purpose.

Most all of the 21 full-time members of the fire department are involved in the campaign along with part-timers, usually around 30 collectively, who have always seemed to enjoy their role.

“The guys have worked really hard on this each and every year,” said the chief, who also credited the public’s willingness to give for its ongoing success.

“People have always been very gracious.”

Muscular Dystrophy Association officials say the local department is part of a 65-year partnership between the national fire service community and that organization.

“The firefighters of the Mount Airy Fire Department have once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” Lisa Swicegood, development director of firefighter partnerships for the MDA’s Greater Carolinas unit, said in a statement.

“We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Mount Airy community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases,” Swicegood added.

$4,200 raised for MDA summer camp

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

