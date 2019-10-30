City residents urged to vote early

In a sign of the times, a cluster of campaign posters is seen outside a local restaurant Tuesday. Tom Joyce | The News

Tom Joyce | The News In a sign of the times, a cluster of campaign posters is seen outside a local restaurant Tuesday. - - Tom Joyce | The News

As the days count down to the 2019 municipal election in Mount Airy next Tuesday, early voting is starting in the city after an initial launch at a site in Dobson on Oct. 16.

That service will be offered today through Friday on the lower level of the Municipal Building on South Main Street from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. all three days.

Susan Jarrell, outgoing director of the Surry County Board of Elections, offered a reminder Tuesday afternoon that unlike past years, no voting will be held on the Saturday before Election Day. That’s due to a state legislative change which eliminated the extra day.

“That seemed to be on people’s minds last time,” Jarrell said of early voting occurring in the city before a primary on Oct. 8 which included no Saturday balloting.

Election officials are hoping participation picks up for early voting at the Mount Airy site, with only about 25 people having journeyed to the county seat since early voting began there two weeks ago today.

“It’s hard to tell — we’re hoping for a good turnout,” Jarrell said while urging people who have their minds made up to take advantage of the service rather than waiting until Tuesday.

“We do hope that everyone who is ready to cast their ballot will come out and vote early.”

Early voting also will continue in Dobson today through Friday at the Surry County Board of Elections office at 915 E. Atkins St. in the former Just Save grocery building. The hours there are 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration offered

In addition to getting a head start on the electoral process, early voting — officially known as one-stop, no-excuse, absentee voting — provides a bit of a reprieve for citizens not registered.

While the deadline for registering to vote on Election Day itself has long passed, one can still do so and cast ballots during the early voting period. That option will not be available on Tuesday.

To be eligible for this, one is required to be a U.S. citizen; at least 18 years of age, or who will be on or before Nov. 5; not actively on probation or parole for a felony conviction; and a resident of his or her voting address for at least 30 days before Nov. 5.

A prospective voter also must provide proof of residency by displaying any of several specified documents showing one’s present name and address, including a North Carolina driver’s license, photo identification from a government agency or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

Six candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners:

Frank Clawson and Tom Koch in the North Ward, Gene Clark and Marie Wood in the South Ward and Rob Livengood and Ron Niland in a race for the at-large seat on the board. Two other individuals, Dr. Bill Barham, and Gail Proffitt, have announced write-in candidacies for the at-large seat. Their names do not appear on the ballot, but there is a space for a write-in vote.

In a sign of the times, a cluster of campaign posters is seen outside a local restaurant Tuesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Sign-this.jpg In a sign of the times, a cluster of campaign posters is seen outside a local restaurant Tuesday. Tom Joyce | The News https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MountAiry-Seal-CMYK.jpg Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.