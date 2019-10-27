Local youth sets state fair records

Submitted photo Ashton Seal showing his hog, Spot, at the North Carolina Agricultural Fair earlier this month. - Submitted photo Ashton Seal with a couple of his awards, with his hog, Spot, standing behind him. -

A 10-year-old local youth just enjoyed his time at the NC State Fair Livestock Show like no one else before him.

That’s because Ashton Seal and his hog, Spot, put on a record-breaking performance at the annual event.

Ashton, a student at White Plains Elementary School, and his hog were named the 2019 NC State Fair Junior Market Barrow Grand Champion and earned the title of Grand Champion Got to Be NC Junior Market Barrow.

Ashton’s Grand Champion Market Barrow hog then was purchased by the North Carolina Pork Council, Smithfield Foods, Prestage Farms and Hog Slat Inc., according to his parents, Sam and Codi Seal. The price? A cool $26,500. Not only was Ashton’s pig the first champ ever to be auctioned off, the hog fetched the biggest price for any animal sold there this year and broke the record for the highest-selling pig ever at the fair, his parents said.

“There’s a lot of responsibility that goes into showing and caring for an animal, and Ashton has been trying for this honor for seven years,” his mother said.

Ashton’s grandparents are Alvin and Lynn Seal, Nicky and Rika Sutphin; his great-grandparents are Judy Johnson, Johnny and Geraldine Johnson, and Virginia Seal, all of Mount Airy.