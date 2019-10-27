Dailey and Vincent return to Earle

Dailey and Vincent will be performing at the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday. -

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent return to the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 2 for a 7:30 p.m. show.

The two are Grand Old Opry members, five-time Grammy award-winners individually, three-time Grammy award-nominees collectively, four-time Dove Award winners, and winners of 35 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards altogether, including three-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and three-time Vocal Group of the Year Awards.

Limited tickets are still available online at www.surryarts.org or by phone at 336-786-7998. For additional information, contact Courtney at courtney@surryarts.org or 336-786-7998