In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Todd Gray Simpson and Kathy Renee Simpson to Logan Gray Simpson; 32.886 acres Stewarts Creek. $0

• Joseph R. Santucci to William D. Heid and Jennifer J. Heid; 1.867 acres PB 36 160 Pilot. $310

• April B. Morgan, Sasha Sprinkle, and Whitney S. Collins to Sasha Sprinkle and Whitney Sprinkle Collins; Unit no. 2A Mulberry Drive Condominum BK 1 219-220 Mount Airy. $0

• Claudette J. Shaffner to Claudette J. Shaffner and Scott Shaffner; 1.01 acre Elkin. $0

• Billy Gene Hunt and Nancy Willis Hunt to Jesse Lee Parker; 2.028 acre. $280

• Carol Jean Stone to Maggie Hawks and Brady Watts; 32/100 acre Mount Airy. $90

• CMH Homes Inc. to Amanda C. Wendorf; 1.725 acre Amanda C. Wendorf Subdivision PB 36 87. $282

• Phyllis R. Marshall to Simcon Investments, LLC; 0.70 acre Mount Airy. $80