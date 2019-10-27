The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

• Steven Darryl Holt, 53, of Henry County, Virginia, to Marsha Gail Jordan, 64, of Surry County.

• Derek Wayde Sanderson Jr., 21, of Surry County, to Tiffany Renae Tucker, 22, of Surry County.

• John Dustin Felts, 19, of Surry County, to Hailey Jean Wilson, 18, of Surry County.

• Joshua Nathanielle Mofitt, 23, of Surry County to Meosha Octavia Seymour, 21, of Surry County.

• Lamie Lee Heath II, 20, of Surry County, to Summer Grace Cockerham, 18, of Surry County.

• Stuart Archer Ballou, 25, of Surry County to Kelsi Nichole Pope, 24, of Surry County.

• Casey Michel Carter, 33, of Stokes County to Jacquetter Marie Gifford, 55, of Surry County.