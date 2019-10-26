City donating old fire gear for poor countries

The Mount Airy Fire Department is donating these coats and pants, which can no longer be used domestically after 10 years, to firefighters in Central America. -

When local firefighters are called to a blaze, the mission is made safer with the help of personal protective equipment — compared to their counterparts in Central American countries who sometimes wear only street clothes.

But those fire personnel of different worlds are being brought together through an international program in which used gear is distributed to places in desperate need of it, an effort that now includes the Mount Airy Fire Department.

It is donating seven sets of pants and coats to the Global Gear Initiative, a private non-profit organization based in Greensboro, marking the first time the department has done so, Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Thursday.

He explained that turnout gear used by firefighters — which includes pants, coats, gloves, hoods, helmets and boots — has a shelf life of 10 years when issued, due to restrictions imposed by the National Fire Protection Association.

Poindexter says that when the equipment’s shelf life is exhausted, the standard procedure is to declare it as surplus property and make an attempt to sell it through GOVDEALS.com with the disclaimer that is not National Fire Protection Association-compliant due to age.

Although it can’t be obtained by other domestic firefighting units because of the 10-year rule, the equipment may be used by persons in other occupations such as coal mining, according to Poindexter.

“And we have had people from overseas buy it,” he said, pointing out that other countries aren’t subject to the 10-year restriction of the association.

If the gear doesn’t sell, typically identification showing it to be from the Mount Airy Fire Department is removed and it is discarded.

Two attempts were made to sell the most recent batch of gear on the government surplus website, with no bids made.

Rather than relegate it to the scrap heap, the fire chief recommended to City Manager Barbara Jones that the equipment be donated to the Global Gear Initiative.

It will be distributed to certain countries in Central America such as Guatemala, since their turnout gear usage is not governed by the National Fire Protection Association.

Such countries have little or no gear for their firefighters, with Poindexter aware of this due to firefighters from Central America attending sessions at the Surry Community College Training Center in Dobson multiple times each year. They often voice their equipment needs to the college staff.

“The Mount Airy Fire Department would like to help out this initiative by providing them with gear to carry out their duties,” Poindexter added. “They could put it to good use right away.”

An official blessing was given for the donation by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on Oct. 17.

“That to me is quite humanitarian,” Commissioner Shirley Brinkley commented.

The Mount Airy Fire Department is donating these coats and pants, which can no longer be used domestically after 10 years, to firefighters in Central America. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Turnout-gear-this-final.jpg The Mount Airy Fire Department is donating these coats and pants, which can no longer be used domestically after 10 years, to firefighters in Central America.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.