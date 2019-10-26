ARARAT, VA — Mr. Floyd Matterson Montgomery, age 87, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 22, 1932, to the late Hie Maddison and Sally Barnard Montgomery. He was a long-time member of Marlborough Congregation Church, Marlborough, Connecticut, and also Raven Rock Wesleyan Church, Ararat. He was a loving husband father and grandfather who will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Marie Helen Montgomery; daughter, Linda Violette; sons, Douglas Montgomery, Bruce Montgomery, Gerald Violette, Paul Violette; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Noah, Ruby Mankins, Maxine King; brothers, Roosevelt Montgomery, Acie Montgomery, Franklin Montgomery and Barnard Montgomery. In addition to his parents Mr. Montgomery was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Lou Montgomery, sons, Glenn Montgomery and Steven Violette; brothers, Folger Lee Montgomery and Winfred Lester Montgomery. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. at Raven Rock Wesleyan Church with services conducted by Rev. Nelson Parker. Burial will follow in the Barnard Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Barnard Family Cemetery c/o Sylvia Large. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

