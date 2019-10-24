City office-seekers tackle budget issues

The six commissioner candidates await a barrage of questions Thursday night, including, from left, Rob Livengood, Ron Niland, Frank Clawson, Tom Koch, Marie Wood and Gene Clark. - Part of the forum audience is pictured Thursday night. - Forum moderator John Phillips, left, the chairman of the governing board for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, poses a question alongside Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO. -

If Las Vegas oddsmakers had betting lines on what topic would dominate a candidate forum in Mount Airy Thursday night, the controversial Spencer’s redevelopment might have been the favorite.

However, it received only slight mention, although other budget-related issues were tackled early and often by the six people on the ballot who are seeking three seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

About 100 people attended the event sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce ahead of the 2019 municipal election on Nov. 5, who listened as the office-seekers responded to a series of queries.

“The questions we are asking tonight have been contributed by the public,” Chairman John Phillips of the chamber’s governing board told the crowd as the forum got under way at the Mount Airy City Schools headquarters on Riverside Drive. “The questions have not been edited by the chamber.”

A variety of subjects were represented, mostly focusing on financial problems facing the city government. These included the need to curtail spending and meet expenses without sizable tax increases, fund major capital needs and better manage huge requests by outside organizations such as the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

“We have a long hard road ahead of us,” North Ward commissioner candidate Tom Koch said of the fiscal prospects facing whoever is elected to the city board.

The five-member group is guaranteed to get three new members. This is due to the defeat of North Ward incumbent Dean Brown in an Oct. 8 primary, the recent death of At-Large Commissioner Jim Armbrister and a decision by South Ward Commissioner Shirley Brinkley to not seek re-election.

Budget woes

Despite a 25% property tax hike in 2018, the city government is having trouble meeting day-to-day expenses and long-range needs, candidates said Thursday night, with the reasons cited including a lack of planning.

“It is time to justify every expenditure to make sure we are maximizing the taxpayer dollar,” said Frank Clawson, Koch’s opponent in the North Ward race. Clawson said every line item in the municipal budget should be dissected “one by one,” regardless of the time that would take.

“The budget and watching the money is the key thing we should focus on,” agreed Gene Clark, who is in the South Ward race along with Marie Wood. He pointed out that the city’s present budget totals $13.7 million, but revenue amounts to $13.4 million, requiring dipping into reserve monies, also known as the fund balance.

That also was a topic Thursday night as candidates expressed concern about continuing to tap into that source that once boasted about $11 million, but now is said to contain slightly more than $8 million available for appropriation.

“Our general fund (balance) is our safety net,” Wood said of what commonly is referred to as the city’s surplus. “We don’t need to use that outside of an emergency.”

Wood is critical of ongoing budget amendments for unplanned items that have required dipping into that fund throughout the year. “It is time for our city to be proactive and not reactive in planning for the future.”

“We have dug a hole,” said Ron Niland, who is running for the at-large council seat against Rob Livengood. Niland indicated that either city services must be cut or ways found to pay for them. “We have a revenue problem as much as we have a spending problem.”

“If we cut services we are going to make people mad and if we raise taxes we are going to make people mad,” said Koch.

He applauded steps taken by the city government to save money, including moving its elections to even-numbered years when county, state and federal offices are involved to avoid paying about $17,000 for its exclusive elections in odd-numbered years. He also favors automating garbage collections, which Mount Airy officials have been pursuing.

“We’ve got to look at Mount Airy as a whole, and not just a certain section of town,” Clark said regarding the Spencer’s redevelopment project to transform the former textile mill property owned by the city into new uses. “We have spent so much money on Spencer’s, and have so little to show for it at this point.”

Niland also had an apparent reference to Spencer’s in mentioning that huge sums have been spent on consultants and others “that have given us little or no return.”

Livengood said Thursday night that one thing he would do is personally work to bring more businesses to town, especially small and medium-sized ones, which would increase the tax base along with providing jobs.

Capital needs

The candidates also commented on the fact $34 million in capital needs have been identified over the next 10 years, for major building- and equipment related needs.

“We can’t neglect forever our property or equipment,” Koch said.

Yet there was some concern about “wish list” items inflating the package, and the length of time involved.

“I think a 10-year capital outlay plan is outside the norm for most cities,” said Niland, a former city manager here who also has served as a consultant for other localities.

“Things change,” Niland said of the need to make adjustments as new programs or different needs arise.

“We do need a long-term plan,” Koch said, “but we probably need to review it every few years.”

Said Wood, “We need to set priorities, whether it’s five years or 10 years.”

“If we’re going to have a five-year plan, we need to stick to it,” Clark remarked.

Outside agency requests

The candidates additionally tackled what has been a hot topic in town recently, appropriations to outside agencies including the Surry Arts Council and the regional history museum.

Since September, each has been approved for $1 million in municipal funding on a long-range basis, to help the arts council build a multi-purpose facility housing a Siamese Twins museum and the regional museum to upgrade its building.

Candidates seemed to agree that both organizations are beneficial to the community.

“I just don’t want Mount Airy to be the primary source of funding for these agencies,” Koch said of the city government.

While Clawson also appreciates the presence of the two, he believes no projects should be funded by the city which it can’t afford.

“Sometimes you have to say, ‘not right now — I’m not saying no, just not right now.’”

“The problem is, we’ve got a tight budget as it is,” Wood observed. “It feels good to give money to these fine organizations, but it really hurts our budget.”

“I find it interesting that we need two museums,” Niland said when weighing in on that issue. While the city government will own the structure planned by the arts group, “I don’t know that we need to own a lot of new buildings.”

Niland called for more coordination between the apparent rival organizations — “a little more planning and cooperation between the two groups.”

Livengood said city officials should better plan for such requests, including identifying how much of the budget they can devote to outside organizations.

Clark also favored that approach of setting a limit up front for the spending of city funds on non-profit groups, while questioning the recent pair of $1 million allocations.

When did this “all-or-nothing” proposition come into play, he wondered out loud.

Koch offered one of the last comments Thursday night in putting the choices facing voters into perspective.

“This election is going to require people who are willing to take the heat,” he said, “to make hard decisions.”

Koch continued, “Our city can’t stand the status quo,” with three people with determination needed “to fix this thing.”

