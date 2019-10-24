Retired Commissioner Bob Comer dies

Bob Comer, right, seen serving as a Dobson commissioner in 2015, stepped down from the board after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The former town manager and economic development leader died on Wednesday at 85. The News

DOBSON — Surry County lost one of its long-time public servants when Bob Comer passed away Wednesday.

Dobson native Capt. Robert Franklin Comer, US Navy (Retired) was 85 when he died from complications from Alzheimer’s disease. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Dobson Town Cemetery.

During his life, Comer served his community and country in the military, as town official, county planner and the first head of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership.

Early days

Comer was born in 1934 and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1956. Then he went into Officer Candidate School for the U.S. Navy, Armed Forces Staff College and the U.S. Naval War College.

During this time he met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Vonda Bunch Comer.

According to his family, Comer held command of the Navy destroyer USS Rowan out of Yokosuka, Japan, during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat V for valor, two Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy Commendation Medals as well as several campaign ribbons.

When he retired in 1980, Comer could have picked any spot to live from his journeys, but Bob and Vonda chose to come back to Dobson.

Back home

“He was a fine fellow, always worked with me really well,” said Dobson Commissioner Wayne Atkins. Atkins said the retired captain took over as Dobson town manager in 1983 and stayed until 1986 when Atkins followed him in the role.

“He was a good, honorable man every day I knew him,” said Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn. When Comer left the town office, he went to work in the county planning department.

The family said his title was director of development and planning for Surry County.

In the mid-1990s, Comer was a driving force in the county developing its Economic Development Partnership, and he became its first president.

“I’m praying for Vonda and the Comer family,” said Todd Tucker, the current EDP president. “Bob was a personal friend.”

Tucker said he was working for the N.C Dept. of Commerce in the late ’90s when he had reason to speak to the Surry EDP about a potential project.

Some folks told him, “Bob is a true Southern gentleman.” And once he met Comer, Tucker said, “Sure enough he was.”

“One thing you knew about Bob right out of the gate: he loved his country, he loved his state, and he loved his county.”

Tucker said Comer was always a great resource for him and was a cheerleader for him when Tucker took the EDP post.

It was about the same time that Tucker met Comer that the retired captain got involved in local education.

“One fact about Bob is that he served on the Surry Community College Board of Trustees from 1998 to 2015,” said Dr. David Shockley, college president. “That is a long tenure, 17 years, on our board.”

Not only did he serve for a time as chair of the college board, but he even served a term as vice chair of the N.C. Association of Community College Trustees.

“He had a great amount of zeal,” said Shockley. “He was a true gentleman and was loved and respected by everyone.

“It is a loss not only for the family, but for the community. He loved this area so much. … He may be gone, but his impact upon the lives of others through his service to higher education will be forever lasting.”

Bob also was involved all around the community and in civic groups, noted Mayor Draughn.

He was a founding committee member for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and the Horne Creek Living Historical Farm. He was a member of the Dobson Lions Club and served as president at one time.

Public office

On May 19, 2013, Dobson Commissioner Lana Brendle died after a long battle with cancer.

When looking for someone to fill the remainder of her term of office, Commissioner Atkins said of Comer, “He was a natural choice.”

Two and a half years later at a Dec. 3, 2015, town meeting, Comer told his fellow board members that he has just been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and would step down effective at the end of the month.

“I haven’t felt a whole lot different,” Comer said at the time, but there had been a few times recently where he felt some confusion from Alzheimer’s-related dementia.

“I do want to say I truly appreciate you all inviting me to join the board and entrusting me with this job,” he said. “It’s been a great time for me to enjoy. I’ll be sitting back and watching you do other great things for this town.”

At the January 2016 board meeting after Comer’s resignation became official, the commissioners appointed his wife Vonda to serve out the remaining months of his term.

She said she and her husband were having breakfast one day when they were approached by town Commissioners John Lawson and Todd Dockery. That’s when the idea of her appointment was first presented to the couple.

“I’m delighted,” Comer said the night of her swearing in. “I know they made a good selection. They chose a very responsible person.”

When Vonda Comer decided to run for election that fall in 2016, no one ran against her.

The board didn’t have to worry about getting her up to speed because she already attended every meeting to support her husband. Seeing the two of them side-by-side was the norm for those familiar with the couple.

“He and Vonda had a very special relationship,” said Laura Neely, Dobson town manager.

“My heart goes out to Vonda,” said Dr. Shockley. “You can’t think of Bob without thinking of Vonda. They truly did everything together.”

“Bob has always been an inspiration to me,” said Neely. “He had a light about him, a kind heart. When I first met him, he was just so welcoming and nice. I loved serving under him when he was commissioner. … He will be greatly missed; he was such an asset to our community.”

“I have great admiration for Bob Comer as a public servant and an impeccable gentleman,” said Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris. “He had an outstanding personality, always good for a laugh.”

“He was a great individual, and his leadership in Surry County will be sorely missed,” said Harris. “He played a role in economic development in Surry County and had a great capability for working with his fellow citizens.”

He did so many things and was involved in so much, noted Shockley.

“He lived his life to the fullest — a great example for the rest of us.”

