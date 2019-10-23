College’s Halloween event is Monday

Surry Community College Dallas Casad of Mount Airy enjoys playing a game at the 2018 SCC Halloween Spooktacular. This year’s event will take place Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the college gym. - Surry Community College Charley Joe Chrissman of East Bend enjoys being a princess at the 2018 Halloween Spooktacular. The costume contest will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the SCC gym. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the college gym here in Dobson.

The night of festive fun is open to the community and will feature several games, prizes, music and merriment. Those attending are encouraged to dress up and participate in the event’s costume contest with judging set for 6 p.m. Participants can also take part in a hayride around campus and jump in a bounce house. Face painting and balloon animals will also be offered.

Participants can purchase 20 activity tickets for $5, and food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Money raised during the event will be used to fund Surry’s Angel Tree, which helps provide gifts for children of SCC students in need during the holiday season.

For more information, contact Courtney Jackson at (336) 386-3243 or jacksoncd@surry.edu.

