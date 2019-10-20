Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet grows

Tom Joyce | The News Bill Noble, project leader of Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet, prepares to move walkers into a new storage building acquired by the non-profit operation to better meet the demand for free medical equipment in this area. - Tom Joyce | The News Cramped conditions at the main location of the loan closet pictured prompted the expansion. - Tom Joyce | The News Nick Freitag, a Grace Moravian Church volunteer helping with the moving job, pushes a wheelchair. -

When launching any new endeavor, whether a business or non-profit organization, one always wonders if it will be successful — but any such doubts about Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet were quickly erased.

“There’s no question that if it was a for-profit business, the owner would be ecstatic,” said Bill Noble, the project leader of the local non-profit entity that provides durable medical equipment to any Surry resident for free, speaking of its popularity.

The loan closet is a response to the high cost of health care in general and the inability of some to pay due to economic hardship.

Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet has been such a huge success since opening in January 2018 at L.H. Jones Family Resource Center on Jones School Road in Mount Airy that the operation recently expanded to a new structure nearby. This is after an adjoining room was used on a temporary basis to house its bulging inventory.

About 15 volunteers gathered one morning earlier this month to move medical equipment from its cramped main facility across a paved driveway to a Leonard Aluminum utility building. This will allow Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet more storage space for items such as electric hospital beds, and make the equipment easier to load when needed by clients.

“It shows you the growth,” Noble said of the expansion prompted for the operation that also provides wheelchairs; folding walkers; walkers with wheels, seats and brakes; crutches; canes; lift chairs; shower seats; and more.

Growing numbers

And there’s been no shortage of people seeking the vast array offered by Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet, which is a ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church and is affiliated with Surry Medical Ministries, sponsor of a clinic for the needy across town.

“They’re thankful they can borrow it free,” Noble said of the cost benefits involved.

Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet exists solely to loan durable equipment without cost to county residents trying to recover from an illness or accident, regardless of their income.

When launched in January 2018, one organizer said the facility was designed to serve “those who are not old enough for Medicare or poor enough for Medicaid,” referring to government programs that pay for such items along with private insurance coverage.

“We’re averaging about 30 clients a month,” Noble said while taking a break from the moving task at the new building, which was bought by Trinity Episcopal Church.

The equipment is loaned for 90 days, which can be renewed. It is thoroughly cleaned after each use and repaired if needed.

In 2018, the first year of the program, 225 people were served, a number already matched during the first nine months of 2019. About 350 are expected to have been assisted by the end of this year through the loan closet, which depends on the efforts of volunteers and donations for its existence.

Organizers point out that such numbers have been realized despite the fact the facility is open only four hours per week (on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), which could be extended if there were more volunteers.

“If anything is going to hold us back, it’s the lack of volunteers,” Noble said.

Multi-denominational effort

A core group of helpers has bolstered the operation so far of Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet, named in honor of a former rector of Trinity Episcopal Church who retired early because of an illness and was instrumental in launching the facility.

Although Trinity Episcopal donated the new building, the Baptist Men’s Association constructed a landing and steps to a side door of the structure, according to information provided by Gloria Lawrence. She is a longtime local educator serving on a Trinity Episcopal committee that made the medical equipment loan closet a reality.

Lawrence also pointed out that in addition to Trinity, men from the Grace Moravian, St. Andrew Lutheran and New Kingdom Ministries churches helped move items into the new storage building.

While being more convenient for loading equipment to aid clients, it further will facilitate the unloading process for items that are donated to the medical loan closet or returned after use, Lawrence mentioned.

“We welcome any and all donations,” says a summary statement issued by the facility, which has included a loan closet headed by St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville supplying the majority of the initial inventory for the one in Mount Airy.

Along with the extra storage space, the public’s access to the service has been upgraded, Lawrence reported.

This includes a direct line being established to Lyn’s Medical Loan Closet — at 336-415-4257 — thus eliminating the need for clients to call Trinity Episcopal or the resource center for assistance.

Also according to Lawrence, a committee member who lives nearby retrieves phone messages daily and returns calls to ensure those reaching out are contacted promptly. In emergency situations, clients can be met at the loan closet after hours.

Another committee member donated a computer that will aid in tracking inventory, reducing paperwork and allowing those in need to be served quicker.

“We continue to be blessed by the help we have received from various segments of society,” Lawrence acknowledged.

