Surry County Most Wanted

October 20, 2019
Staff Report
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Tyrone Cox Jr., 51, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny.

• Angela Hope Holder, 33, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and probation violations and is on supervision for felony receiving stolen goods, assault/affray, three counts of larceny, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Woodrow Stanbury Williams, 52, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Michael Glasson, 26, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for consuming alcohol by a person aged less than 19.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Zackary Michael Bledsoe, 32, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering.

• Iesha Latraya Elizabeth Nunn, 25, black female, wanted for felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony maintaining a drug dwelling/vehicle, and drug paraphernalia.

• Tina Tate Smith, 47, white female, wanted for felony breaking and entering and two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges.

• Jesse Marvin Tate Jr., 42, white male, wanted for felony larceny, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor reconnecting a utility, and one count of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

