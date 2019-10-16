Elections director Jarrell retiring

Submitted photo Michella Huff, center, is seen as the guest speaker for the District 4 Garden Club’s 2015 annual meeting, joined by Judy Bond, left, and Juanita Daber. - Submitted photo Huff -

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Elections will have a new director just before election day.

Sandra Snow, assistant county manager, announced that Susan Jarrell, the current county director of elections, is retiring after 22 years with the Board of Elections.

Snow said the county office and the Board of Elections is announcing the appointment of Michella Jones Huff as the new director, effective Oct. 28.

In her day job, Huff has served as the grounds maintenance and cemetery supervisor for the City of Mount Airy where she has been employed for 25 years. In this role, she has supervised various staff, was responsible for three city budgets, and worked with numerous boards and commissions.

In addition to that, Huff also has served in a limited capacity with the Board of Elections since 2005. She has been responsible for voting precinct operations and has worked with judges and voters to ensure a smooth voting process.

Huff graduated from Carroll County High School and Surry Community College. She has served on the Surry County Litter Committee, Mount Airy Cemetery Commission and Appearance Commission, City Health Advisory Team, STAR Safety Committee, Mount Airy Recreation Commission, and has worked with many area civic clubs.

She resides in Mount Airy with her husband, Kevin, and her children, Seiver and Jansen.

Dwayne Carter, chairman of the county elections board, said, “The Surry County Board of Elections is happy to announce the selection of Michella Huff of Mount Airy to the position of elections director for Surry County. Huff has worked part-time with the Board of Elections for the past 14 years as a precinct judge and chief judge. She is versed in the election day process and will be a fine addition to the staff.”

“The Board of Elections also recognizes Susan Jarrell for her upcoming retirement and for the many years of service to the County Board of Elections as elections director,” added Carter.

”Susan is known by other county elections directors and the State Board of Elections for her talents and superior knowledge of election law and administration. The Board of Elections thanks Susan and appreciates the professionalism she has brought to the office and wishes her well in retirement.”

“I am honored and delighted to accept the position of director of elections,” said Huff. “I am a civil servant and look forward to serving the Board of Elections and the 43,000 voters of Surry County. I have some big shoes to fill with Susan’s retirement as she has brought much respect and trust to the position for many years. I want to thank the Board of Elections for this opportunity.”

The elections board oversees 29 voting precincts, covering about 536 square miles to provide voting services to more than 43,000 registered voters.

