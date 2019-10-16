Mount Airy Police Reports

• A case of financial card fraud was reported Monday in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports. It involved unknown suspects stealing debit card information of Janice Radford Lyons of Mount Airy by undetermined means and using it to make several purchases.

The location of the incident is listed as 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for the shopping center near the intersection of U.S. 52 and U.S. 601, with no specific business or businesses identified.

• Mount Airy Tire and Automotive on Carter Street was the scene of a theft on Saturday, when a catalytic converter valued at $320 was cut and removed from a 2009 Buick Enclave owned by Katina Cobbler Nelson of Ararat, Virginia.

• A break-in was discovered on Oct. 8 at the apartment of Enrique Rosario Alvarado in the 300 block of Spring Street, which involved the theft of an undisclosed sum of money.

• Three people listed as homeless were charged with second-degree trespassing after allegedly riding in a van along the greenway walking trail in the Tharrington Park area late on the evening of Oct. 5: Brandy Michelle Parrish, 43; Dustin Michael Baker, 24; and Steven Terry Chapman, 63.

Chapman was identified as the driver of the 2006 Dodge Caravan involved. The three are slated for a Nov. 14 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Carly Marie Pina, 24, of 129 Lower Park Lane, was jailed under a $5,300 secured bond on Oct. 5, when she was charged with displaying fictitious registration and driving while license revoked, and also found to be wanted on two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on Sept. 18. Pina, who was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle investigation on Carter Street near U.S. 52, is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 20.

She has an appearance Oct. 21 in traffic court for charges of speeding and reckless driving. On Oct. 30 she faces charges of driving while impaired and second-degree trespassing.

• A bicycle valued at $90 was stolen from the residence of Watasa May Wall on Dutch Lane on Oct. 5. The bike, which was unsecured at the time, was described only as green.

• Leonard Earl Strickland, 44, of 104 Clifton Lane, was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond on Oct. 3, when he was served with warrants for charges of providing fictitious information and driving while license revoked which had been filed on July 25 in Scotland County. Strickland is slated to appear in court there next Tuesday.