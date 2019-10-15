Monsters are taking over Pilot

Last year’s inaugural Monsters on Main Handmade Halloween Parade in Pilot Mountain featured a wide variety of characters, ranging from the sweet to the spooky. The parade will be returning to downtown on Saturday evening and all are welcomed to take part. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The downtown here in Pilot Mountain will welcome all to an evening of spooky fun Saturday as the second-annual Monsters on Main Handmade Halloween Parade makes its way along Main Street.

All ages are invited to dress in their Halloween costume and take part in the free event. Participants are encouraged to bring along Halloween candy to be handed out to spectators. Handmade costumes are encouraged but are not required.

Line-up will begin at 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church parking lot at 205 W. Marion St., directly behind Hardee’s and CVS Pharmacy. Organizers will be on hand and will be distributing to volunteers a limited supply of props and items to carry in the parade.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m., making its way onto Main from Stephens Street and proceeding through the downtown area toward Hilda’s Place in the 200 block of East Main.

Spectators will be welcomed to line the Main Street sidewalks and watch as the parade passes.

Near the end of the parade, a group of performers dressed as witches will join the procession and will lead all who wish to follow to a location adjacent to Hilda’s Place where this month’s free town movie, “The Witches,” will be shown on the side of the building.

After arrival at the site, the witches will entertain with a dance. A costume contest will follow, and prizes supplied by participating downtown merchants will be awarded. Movie concessions will be available throughout the evening.

As she did with last year’s first event, Josie Grogan has taken a lead in organizing the evening, working with the Downtown Pilot Mountain Events Committee.

“I love Halloween,” she said. “This was created to bring our community together through art. It’s an opportunity to meet people and to be creative. This is an easy and inexpensive way for all ages to express their creativity.”

“I’m an artist, and I enjoy giving other artists a chance to use their talent and display their work in Pilot Mountain. We’re still building on that. I’d like for us to do more and to find ways to get more artists and our community involved.”

Last year’s inaugural Monsters on Main Handmade Halloween Parade in Pilot Mountain featured a wide variety of characters, ranging from the sweet to the spooky. The parade will be returning to downtown on Saturday evening and all are welcomed to take part. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC07983.jpg Last year’s inaugural Monsters on Main Handmade Halloween Parade in Pilot Mountain featured a wide variety of characters, ranging from the sweet to the spooky. The parade will be returning to downtown on Saturday evening and all are welcomed to take part.