Tharrington students visit government offices

Second grade students from Tharrington Primary School recently set out on a walking field trip to visit local government services.

Students visited the Mount Airy Fire Department, Mount Airy Municipal Building, Mount Airy Public Library and the Mount Airy Police Department.

During this trip students learned what these local government offices do and how they support the community.

Tharrington Primary School second grade students are pictured with two members of the Mount Airy Fire Department.

Tharrington Primary School second grade students are pictured with two members of the Mount Airy Fire Department.

Second grader Tayah Gwyn is pictured with Mount Airy City Clerk Nicki Brame.

Second grader Tayah Gwyn is pictured with Mount Airy City Clerk Nicki Brame.

Students watching a K-9 demonstration outside of the Mount Airy Police Department.

Students watching a K-9 demonstration outside of the Mount Airy Police Department.

Tharrington Primary School students at the Mount Airy Fire Department.

Tharrington Primary School students at the Mount Airy Fire Department.

