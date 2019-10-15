Museum to host church history workshop

Submitted photo Old Pine Hill Baptist Church at Siloam is one of the many religious fixtures dotting the Surry County landscape. - Submitted photo This picture is from the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and shows White Plains Baptist Church circa 1940. The museum will be holding a workshop on compiling church histories on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. - Submitted photo Postcard of Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church, Elkin, from the collection of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. - Submitted photo Christmas program at Little Richmond Baptist Church, Elkin. Unknown names are indicated with a question mark. Row 1: ? Sneed, Lois Barber, ?, Van Hyatt, Ann Flinchum, ? Sneed, C.W. Greenwood, Barbara Ann Coe, Wray Chappell, Charlene (Cookie) Gabbard and Carol Barber. Row 2: Harold Barber, Jimmy Jenkins, Maxine Coe, Jane Sneed, Beth Greenwood, Mary Ann Chappell, Janice Jenkins, Billy Chappell and Edward Hyatt. Row 3: Phyllis Chappell, Michael Gabbard, ?, Shelby Coe, Faye Ann Jenkins, Sarah Hyatt and Lee Roy Williamson. Director: Bonnie Chappell. Two women: Gertis Sneed and Bernice Hyatt. - - Submitted photo 1927 postcard of First Baptist Church, Elkin from the collection of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. The museum will be holding a workshop on compiling church histories on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. - -

It’s been said that every picture tells a story and the same is true of local churches and the rich heritage associated with those vital community institutions, which an upcoming event will help preserve.

This involves a free church history workshop to be held on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History downtown.

The idea behind the workshop is that many people who attend a church might relish the idea of recording its history — understanding that not doing so could cause it to be lost forever. But they are unsure of how to go about it, said Dr. David Wright, associate dean of learning resources at the Surry Community College Library.

“We know there are many churches that do not have a formal written history, and we want to give some tools and information to those who want to compile a history of their church,” Wright explained.

Hundreds of churches

In addition to his work at the college, Wright is the Surry County Digital Heritage director, involving a project launched in 2018 to compile data on the various communities around the county.

The focus of that initiative this year is the churches in Surry, of which there are many.

“We started with about 185,” Wright said of efforts to assemble key details about churches, including those no longer active, which has led to a growing list as more information has emerged.

“And we are over 250,” he added. “We actually are at 300.”

Yet so far, credible histories have been obtained for only 30 to 35 churches, and those involved with the heritage project believe some extra help is needed in order to assemble more — which is the goal of the upcoming workshop.

“We really want to be encouraging people to write their church’s history,” Wright said, with the museum event to include guidance from him and personnel of that facility with whom the Surry County Digital Heritage project is partnering.

Efforts by individual churches to record their history run the gamut — although some have done a great job with this, even small congregations in remote locations of the county, in other cases compiled history is lacking for even large well-established ones.

“I’ve already heard from some people,” Wright said. “They say, ‘we’ve just never done a history of our church.”’

And each one, large or small, is noteworthy in its own way, Wright believes.

“Even if a church hasn’t been around a long time…it’s still important to give the origins of the church and how it started,” he said.

“We’ve got some really, really old churches in Surry County — the Westfield Friends Church is one of the oldest, if not the oldest.”

Workshop details

During what is believed to be the first workshop of its kind locally, there will be discussion on the types of materials that are conducive to compiling a church history in an organized manner. The importance of assembling relevant records and other documents, along with storing these in a safe place, will be emphasized.

In addition to the need for written materials, and the value of pictures, Kate Rauhauser-Smith of the museum staff will talk about the key role oral histories can play in preserving a church’s history.

Most congregations have older members who possess a wealth of knowledge about their churches and people attending who have passed on, which can be recorded for posterity by video or audio means. Rauhauser-Smith will outline the questions that should be asked during such interviews, Wright said.

“One of the things we have run up against is we know some churches that have changed names — and we really want to find out about those changes.”

Wright said a key for the project involves linking up with people who know the basic elements of their church’s background.

“Even if they are not writers per se, we want to put them into contact with people who can help them put this together,” he said of presenters at the workshop.

It also will include suggestions from the project director on the writing process, but he says the end result is not really a literary masterpiece such as a book.

“We really want people to not be intimidated by putting together a history.”

Part of big picture

Wright says the individual church histories will be part of an overall showcase of local religious institutions which also will incorporate old records from Primitive Baptist associations and additional denominations along with previous books and other written works.

“So we’re trying to find everything that’s out there,” he said.

“We’re trying to make this a comprehensive, complete history of our churches in Surry County,” material that has “not been put together in one place.”

Anyone wishing to attend the workshop is asked to RSVP to Wright at 336-386-3252 or wrightd@surry.edu, so organizers have an idea of how many people to expect.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

