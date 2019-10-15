Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy woman was charged Sunday with a felony violation of larceny by employee after allegedly stealing items from Walmart, according to city police department reports. Amber Saunders Mitchell, 29, of 122 Cedar Cove Way, was caught by management personnel taking miscellaneous food items and clothing valued at $27, police records state.

Mitchell was arrested at the store and later released under a $10,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 13.

• A catalytic converter valued at $300 was cut and stolen from a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Saturday at 333 E. Pine St., the address for T & K Service Center. The owner of the vehicle is listed as Caitlyn Breanna Thompson of Mount Airy.

• Police were told on Oct. 5 that property with a total value of at least $480 was stolen from a restroom of McDonald’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway, with an employee of the fast-food restaurant, Samantha Ann Mitchell of Carroll Street, listed as the victim.

Taken were a black Samsung Galaxy cell phone, a phone case/wallet, Visa and State Employees Credit Union debit cards, a North Carolina ID card and a Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurance card. Some of the items were recovered, but not the phone, debit cards and ID card.

• Two men were arrested on Sept. 28 at Walmart as the result of an incident the day before at the store in which they allegedly stole merchandise and then returned it for money. Kevin Wayne France, 37, of 337 Newrell Johnson Lane, and Joseph Garrett Koehler, 23, of 249 Cedar Ridge Road, are each accused of two felony counts of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, with France further charged with obtaining property by false pretense and Koehler with aiding and abetting that crime, which also are felonies.

In addition, Koehler is charged with two misdemeanor counts of larceny and France with two counts of aiding and abetting larceny. Both men were confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 14. Among items listed as stolen were a package of Gorilla tape, a dog collar and a dog harness, valued altogether at around $40.