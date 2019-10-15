Mount Airy Police Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Rodger Dale Kanupp, 43, of Hodges Mill Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons, charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Dec. 14 in Guilford County. He was given a Jan. 15 court date in Greensboro and has his next date on this charge March 13.

• Tiffany Charlene Wilkins, 32, of Tiffany Lane, Elkin, was served a criminal summons, charging her with passing a worthless check, dated Dec. 17. She was given a Jan. 16 court date.

• Martha Johnson Gentry, 55, of Snow Hill Church Circle, Dobson, was served a criminal summons, charging her with passing a worthless check, dated Dec. 17. She was given a Jan. 16 court date.

• James Henry Nelson Jr., 33, of E. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 20 for failure to appear in court Dec. 17 on a charge of violating probation. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

On Monday in Superior Court he faces a felony charge of violating probation by leaving the county. Next Thursday he faces charges of driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.

On May 4 he faces charges of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

• Gildardo Calderon, 26, of Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with assault on a female. The victim is listed as Gregoria Garcia of the same address. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date. He next has a court date on these charges Feb. 20.

• Thomas Zachary Brooks, 21, of T and T Place, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 charging him with failure to pay court costs/fines, dated Dec. 13. He was given a $500 cash bond and a Jan. 27 court date.

• Autumn Brooke Jenkins, 20, of Oakdale Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12. She was given a $2,500 secured bond with no court date listed.

She was scheduled to be in Davidson County court earlier this week on charges of driving while license revoked and other driving-related crimes.

On Feb. 21 she faces six driving-related charges in Dobson. On Feb. 27 the charges is larceny.

On March 17 she faces charges of driving while impaired, driving after underage drinking, no car insurance, no license, no car insurance and other vehicle-related crimes.

On March 20 the charge is driving while license revoked. On June 8 the charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tiffany Ann Potts, 23, of Abner Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 for failure to appear in court Dec. 11. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Jan. 21 court date.

On March 25 she faces charges of felony possession of meth, three counts of felony trafficking of meth, felony conspiracy to traffic meth, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2017 she was convicted of two counts each of possession of a Schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. She received a suspended sentence.

Six weeks after that plea deal she was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule III drug. In June 2018 she received credit for time served and a suspended sentence.

In April 2019 she was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit drug, two counts of felony larceny, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

She originally was given a suspended sentence, despite the four felonies, but she was brought back in and charged with violating probation. She served three months in prison, getting out Sept. 1.

• Connie Gale Lee, 49, of Raney Way, Charlotte, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 for failure to appear in Mecklenburg County court Oct. 30. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date in Charlotte.

• William Andrew Bowman, 31, of Grassy Knoll Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 for failure to appear in court Dec. 17. He was given a $40,000 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

He has a Feb. 25 court date to face charges of felony possession of meth, possession of a Schedule III drug, and second-degree trespassing.

He has felony convictions dating back to February 2009 when he pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering of vehicles, robbery and assault that inflicts serious injury, as well as misdemeanor larceny and driving while license revoked. He served six months in prison for those convictions in Stokes County.

After getting out he was convicted of defrauding a drug test. That activated part of his suspended sentence from the robbery and assault pleas from 2009. He went back to prison and served for two years.

In 2014 he pleaded guilty to felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell marijuana, and two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of having his driver’s license revoked.

Despite all those charges he received probation and a suspended sentence.

In 2015 he was caught on several driving-related offenses, which activated part of his suspended sentences. He spent three months in prison, getting out July 18, 2016.

On. Sept. 28, 2016, he was convicted of violating his release terms and went back to prison for another eight months.

In 2017 he was convicted of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and resisting an officer. He received a suspended sentence, until February 2019 when the sentence was activated and he spent three months in prison.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com