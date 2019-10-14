Transportation key to growth

Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Marshall Wagons in White Plains reported turning out 4,000 wagons in 1900. Their wagons rivaled the more well-known Nissen Wagons from Salem and cost less. James and Samuel Marshall, born in White Plains, operated from 1889 until affordable automobiles and trucks put them, and most other wagon works, out of business in the 1910s and ‘20s. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Nissen Wagons, manufactured in Waughtown and, later, in Winston, were the standard for wagons in this region. The company, at its peak, turned out 10,000 wagons annually. Schaub and Marshall wagons competed by producing lighter and less expensive models in Surry. The small cart shown here is a goat cart made for children in the William Burke family in the early 1900s. James Marion Burke is supposed to have ridden in it as a child. It was given to the museum by his descendants. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History The Schaub family made wagons and carriages in Mount Airy from 1855 into the 1920s. Tools of the trade were expensive and important. Thomas Ashby Shaub, owner of this stenciled tool chest, born in 1885, was the third generation to operate the business near the corner of South Main and Cherry streets in Mount Airy. The items were given to the museum by the Pell family, descendants of Thomas’ daughter Alice who married James W. Pell in 1935. - Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Wagons were the trucks of their day used to bring the family, harvest, or manufactured goods to market. Wagons were often built so the bed could be removed. A floor of planks or sheet wood was laid down to accommodate a larger load that could be stacked like these bales of hay or straw from the 1910s on Needmore, now called Virginia Street, at North Main Street. Today B&L Jewelry is at this location. - -

Transportation and access to it can be the difference between economic prosperity or stagnation for individuals, families, or towns.

In this column we’ve discussed the significance of the arrival of affordable automobiles and good roads. Before Dodge and Ford owned the roads, however, Conestoga and Nissen were the unrivaled Kings Of The Road.

These creaking, heavily laden vehicles, drawn by oxen, mules, and horses, brought the stream of settlers down the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road (today’s I-81) through the Shenandoah Valley, across the New River, and down the mountains north of Mount Airy.

Once established the folks needed a way to transport the harvested apples, hay, wheat, tobacco, and cabbages into Mount Airy or, for a better price but more costly transportation, to Winston or Salem. Later the wagons carried furniture, whetstones (granite), and other manufactured items.

Johan Philip Nissen opened his wheelwright shop in 1834 in Waughtown, four miles south of the Moravian settlement at Salem. This became one of the largest wagon manufacturing concerns in the South.

Several wagon, buggy, or carriage makers set up shop in Surry County early on to provide closer production for the various farming and business needs in the area.

One of the earliest in the county was William Thomas Schaub, who moved his family to Mount Airy from Salem in 1855, almost exactly 100 years after his grandparents moved from Pennsylvania to Bethabara. Thomas and his wife Elizabeth built a house on the north corner of Cherry and South Main streets.

He set up a wheelwright, blacksmith, and wagon construction shop on the back portion of the property. His lady wife, Elizabeth Shamel Schaub, born in 1826, was celebrated on her death as “the oldest woman citizen of Surry County” in 1914.

Family legend tells of her practical bravery during the Civil War when her husband was away serving with the Confederacy, she loaded the children and goods they needed to survive and headed for the mountains of Virginia. Before they left, however, she buried her silverware, good china and other valuables in the stall of “the meanest animal they owned.”

After the raiders left the area and the family returned, they found the family heirlooms safe under that “kicking mule.”

Their son James (called Jimmy) ran the business after his father passed away but moved the works to his home on White Sulphur Springs Road. He continued using many of the tools his father had brought with him from Bethabara those many years before.

James Marshall of White Plains was said to have used his mother’s knowledge and business sense and his father’s tools to begin a wagon-making business there in 1889. Later, joined by his brother Samuel, they built a significant wagon works that turned out 4,000 wagons and carriages annually by 1900.

The Mount Airy News said, in June 1894, “Marshal Wagons … are made of the very best selected material and do not have to be loaded down with cheap iron and wood to get strength. They are lighter, better proportioned and run easier than other wagons. … they have the best machinery exclusively for reducing the timber from the rough, but all work is finished at the bench by hand by the best skilled workmen.”

At $55 in 1900, a Marshall Wagon would cost about $1,700 today. Not the cost of a Ford F-150, but steep enough that you want it to last.

Surry County was home to quite a few wagon makers including William Griffith and Thomas Lowery, both in Mount Airy, JD Draughan in White Plains, JW Motsinger in Elkin and Pilot Manufacturing in Pilot Mountain.

Such companies were actively recruited by local business and community leaders, both for the convenience of locally produced goods, but also for the economic impact such facilities brought the region, from jobs to taxes to support given to related businesses such as tanneries, upholsterers, and blacksmiths.

As Surry County looks forward to an era without textile mills and other industries that have thrived in years past, I wonder what the next economic driver will be.

Marshall Wagons in White Plains reported turning out 4,000 wagons in 1900. Their wagons rivaled the more well-known Nissen Wagons from Salem and cost less. James and Samuel Marshall, born in White Plains, operated from 1889 until affordable automobiles and trucks put them, and most other wagon works, out of business in the 1910s and ‘20s. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Marshall-Wagon-Works_occ150722903683004.jpg Marshall Wagons in White Plains reported turning out 4,000 wagons in 1900. Their wagons rivaled the more well-known Nissen Wagons from Salem and cost less. James and Samuel Marshall, born in White Plains, operated from 1889 until affordable automobiles and trucks put them, and most other wagon works, out of business in the 1910s and ‘20s. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Nissen Wagons, manufactured in Waughtown and, later, in Winston, were the standard for wagons in this region. The company, at its peak, turned out 10,000 wagons annually. Schaub and Marshall wagons competed by producing lighter and less expensive models in Surry. The small cart shown here is a goat cart made for children in the William Burke family in the early 1900s. James Marion Burke is supposed to have ridden in it as a child. It was given to the museum by his descendants. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Goat-Cart-and-Wagon.jpg Nissen Wagons, manufactured in Waughtown and, later, in Winston, were the standard for wagons in this region. The company, at its peak, turned out 10,000 wagons annually. Schaub and Marshall wagons competed by producing lighter and less expensive models in Surry. The small cart shown here is a goat cart made for children in the William Burke family in the early 1900s. James Marion Burke is supposed to have ridden in it as a child. It was given to the museum by his descendants. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History The Schaub family made wagons and carriages in Mount Airy from 1855 into the 1920s. Tools of the trade were expensive and important. Thomas Ashby Shaub, owner of this stenciled tool chest, born in 1885, was the third generation to operate the business near the corner of South Main and Cherry streets in Mount Airy. The items were given to the museum by the Pell family, descendants of Thomas’ daughter Alice who married James W. Pell in 1935. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Schaub-Tools.jpg The Schaub family made wagons and carriages in Mount Airy from 1855 into the 1920s. Tools of the trade were expensive and important. Thomas Ashby Shaub, owner of this stenciled tool chest, born in 1885, was the third generation to operate the business near the corner of South Main and Cherry streets in Mount Airy. The items were given to the museum by the Pell family, descendants of Thomas’ daughter Alice who married James W. Pell in 1935. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History Wagons were the trucks of their day used to bring the family, harvest, or manufactured goods to market. Wagons were often built so the bed could be removed. A floor of planks or sheet wood was laid down to accommodate a larger load that could be stacked like these bales of hay or straw from the 1910s on Needmore, now called Virginia Street, at North Main Street. Today B&L Jewelry is at this location. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Wagon-on-Needmore-St.jpg Wagons were the trucks of their day used to bring the family, harvest, or manufactured goods to market. Wagons were often built so the bed could be removed. A floor of planks or sheet wood was laid down to accommodate a larger load that could be stacked like these bales of hay or straw from the 1910s on Needmore, now called Virginia Street, at North Main Street. Today B&L Jewelry is at this location. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History

By Kate Rauhauser-Smith

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228

Kate Rauhauser-Smith is the visitor services manager for the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History with 22 years in journalism before joining the museum staff. She and her family moved to Mount Airy in 2005 from Pennsylvania where she was also involved with museums and history tours. She can be reached at KRSmith@NorthCarolinaMuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x228