Booksmarts

The following books have recently been received at the Mount Airy Public Library and are available for checkout:

Fiction

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Quantum by Patricia Cornwell

A Mrs. Miracle Christmas by Debbie Macomber

The Shape of Night by Tess Gerritsen

The Girl Who Lived Twice by David Langercrantz

Surfside Sisters by Nancy Thayer

What Happens in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

19th Christmas by James Patterson

What Comes My Way by Tracie Peterson

Child’s Play by Danielle Steel

Large Print

The Bitterest Pill by Robert B. Parker

The Last Good Guy by T. Jefferson Parker

Things You Save in a Fire by Katherine Center

Non-Fiction

The Pioneers by David McCullough

Unfreedom of the Press by Mark R. Levin

The Mueller Report

***

We are participating in a digital reading program, called the Libraries Transform Book Pick, which connects readers nationwide by offering free access to the same e-Book. The title we will be offering is After the Flood by Kassandra Montag. To access the book, you will need a library card, and a pin#, which you will use to get on our website’s e-book collection. The book will be available only through Oct. 21. Ask for details at the front desk.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library has a book club, called LACE, for ladies who like to read romance novels. There are two ways to join, 1) Meet at the library on the last Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m, or 2) Join the Facebook group, LACE-Romance Readers Book Club, to follow and join in any discussion.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 11 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but participants are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

We are offering a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

***

Our Classic Film Appreciation Society will meet on Oct. 28 to watch Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. We’ll pop popcorn, you may bring your own soda. The movie begins at 6 p.m. On Nov. 25, the group will be watching Citizen Kane.

***

Join us for an English Country Dance class on the last Saturday each month at 11 a.m. We dance on Oct. 26, and Nov. 30. We meet in our multipurpose room, please wear clothing that is comfortable, and cool, and shoes that allow you to move freely. We will be performing in public in December, so make sure you have time to join us each month.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens and Young Adults are invited to join our library club, called CHOICES, on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m. In addition to books, we discuss movies, current events, what’s going on at school, whatever topic that comes up. For our October discussion, we are all reading the book, Bone’s Gift, by Angie Smibert, and copies are available at the front desk.

***

Make plans now for the design of your pumpkin for our Decorated Halloween Pumpkin Contest. Bring in your entry on Monday, Oct. 21, leave your entry here all week. Patrons will vote on their favorite, and the one with the most votes will win a Trick or Treat bag of goodies! The winner will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 26.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players and Tween the Lines theater troupes will be performing their show, The Ghost of Camp Hollow, written by Brack Llewellyn, on both Monday and Tuesday nights, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission, bring the whole family, for a spooky Halloween thrill.

***

Auditions for the Dewey Decimal Players Christmas show, called Follow the Star, written by Brack Llewellyn, will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at 4 p.m. To be a Dewey you have to be 12-19 years old, no experience necessary. We rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays at 4 .pm. Our show dates will be Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

***

Kids and their families can come dressed in their costumes for our annual Halloween Storytelling, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. Enjoy tales of ghoulies and ghosties, and long legged beasties, and things that go bump in the night.

***

Join us for a Game Night on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

***

The Friends of the Library have invited Folk/Americana/British music artists Rob McHale and Steve Bonham to the library on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. Visit to hear their original and traditional songs of people, places, and events from history.

***

Let’s share some cookies, and their recipes! Bring two2 dozen homemade cookies for a Holiday Cookie Swap on Monday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. We will sample each other’s tasty treats, and make sure everyone gets a copy of the recipe, just in time for the holidays.

***

A kid’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover will be on Friday, Nov. 22, at 4 p.m., Everyone is encouraged to bring a favorite stuffed toy with you to a storytime. As we close, you’ll go home while your stuffed friend stays overnight at the library. Come to pick them up for a breakfast at the library on Saturday, at 10 a.m., and we’ll watch a slideshow of photos from the night’s activities.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.