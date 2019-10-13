Youth Tour scholarships available to local teens

DOBSON — Rising seniors from the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation service area are eligible to apply for a trip to Washington, D.C., to be held summer of 2020, through the NC Youth Tour program. The cost of the trip is covered by the membership corporation.

This year, the company is hosting two high-schoolers for the trip, which also will afford those students with scholarships to a community college or four-year higher education institution. Additional scholarship opportunities are available to Youth Tour participants through North Carolina Electric Cooperatives.

The Youth Tour trip will take place June 20-26. Participants will meet up with other Youth Tour winners from North Carolina in Raleigh before departing on buses to the nation’s capital. Stops on the trip will include monuments and museums in Washington, a day to visit the U.S. Capitol and meet elected officials, participation in a leadership conference, and a chance to make friends from across the country, as Youth Tour is a national electric cooperative program and will have students from other states participating.

Finalists for the trip will be chosen from the students who submit applications, and those students will present their application essays before judges who will then decide who the representative students will be for Youth Tour.

Applications for Youth Tour are available at www.syemc.com/YouthTour, and the deadline to return the application is Dec. 6.

Surry-Yadkin EMC’s service area includes Surry and Yadkin counties and portions of Wilkes, Stokes and Forsyth counties. Students do not have to be served by Surry-Yadkin EMC power to be eligible for Youth Tour participation.

For more information, call Wendy Wood at 336-356-5259 or Megan Cox at 336-356-5263.