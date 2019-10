SCC hosting transfer fair

DOBSON — Surry Community College will be holding a Transfer Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. in the gymnatorium, P Building, 630 S. Main St., in Dobson.

Representatives from a number of colleges and universities will be available to speak to students about transfer opportunities.

Institutions with representatives attending include Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, Gardner-Webb University, Greensboro College, Lees-McRae College, Mars Hill University, NC State University, North Carolina A & T State University, UNC Asheville, UNC Charlotte, UNC Greensboro, UNC Wilmington, Western Carolina University, and Wingate University.