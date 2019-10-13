Hospital names scholarship for long-time nurse

John Peters | Mount Airy News Robin Hardy Hodgin, center, looks at a poster announcing the establishment of the Robin Hardy Hodgin Education Fund while Northern Regional Hospital’s Vice President of Community and Employee Relations Matt Linville, right, talks about the fund during a recent gathering at the hospital. Hospital President and CEO Chris Lumsden is on the left, having just announced the establishment of the fund. -

Every once in a while, an organization finds itself with a person who, as the old saying states, goes above and beyond the call of duty. A person who is known for going out of her way to help others, to support those in need, and to help set a course for the organization.

Officials at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy said they have such a person, and with the establishment of a scholarship endowment, her work will continue to help others for years to come.

Hospital President and CEO Chris Lumsden recently announced the establishment of the Robin Hardy Hodgin Education Fund, which will be used to help students seeking a career in the healthcare field pursue that goal.

The fund is named for Hodgin, who is the vice president for patient service and chief nursing officer at the facility.

“Robin’s 38-year career serves a model of professionalism and the pursuit of excellence in clinical care, nursing education, and healthcare administration,” Lumsden said at a recent gathering at the hospital. “Her steadfast commitment to providing quality patient care in a welcoming, healing environment has centered her legacy. Robin is well known to all of us for enabling collaborative teamwork for problem-solving, encouraging professional development, mentoring, and engaging in community service.”

His comments, and the unveiling of the scholarship, came during a recent gathering at the hospital, paired with officials there announcing the facility would be changing its name and brand from Northern Hospital of Surry County to Northern Regional Hospital.

The name change, as well as the scholarship fund, is one of many changes that have come about at the hospital since Lumsden was named president and CEO a little more than 14 months ago.

One of those changes has been to put an emphasis on supporting hospital staff wishing to further their educations, enhancing their ability to strengthen their work and advance in their careers.

Matt Linville, vice president of Community and Employee Relations at the hospital, said on the night of the announcements that the hospital gave roughly $8,000 in employee-education support two years ago. Over the past year, he said the hospital has paid out or committed $100,000 to those same purposes.

The establishment of the Robin Hardy Hodgin Education Fund will further those efforts.

Hospital officials said that starting with the 2020 academic year, the hospital’s designated Scholarship Committee will award annual scholarships, based on merit and financial need — to approximately three-to-five eligible students enrolled in a health-sciences degree-granting program at an accredited college or university of their choice.

Scholarships in individually-determined amounts will be awarded to prospective students who reside in Surry County or the surrounding region and aspire to a career in nursing or any recognized allied-health professions – including respiratory therapy, physical therapy, medical imaging technology, laboratory science, pharmacy, and others.

Following their graduation, each scholarship recipient will agree to work initially at Northern Regional Hospital – should a position of employment be available that would make use of their newly-acquired education and training.

“This is a quadruple win for all key Northern stakeholders,” Lumsden said. “This valuable program provides a much-needed helping hand to deserving students who have chosen to pursue fulfilling careers in healthcare; it recognizes and honors the distinguished, and ongoing, career of Robin Hodgin, one of the most gifted and committed nursing leaders we have; it helps ensure Northern’s ability to provide seamless quality care to patients; and it exemplifies the hospital’s longstanding commitment to giving back to the community.”

The program’s namesake, Robin Hodgin, RN, BSN, MHA, NE-BC, admitted she was “totally surprised and overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude, humility and pride” upon learning of the scholarship program only on the day of its announcement.

“I am most humbly honored,” a surprised Hodgin said the night of the announcement. “I am honored to be forever associated with an educational program that opens the door for deserving students to gain the tools they need to join the exciting world of healthcare,” she said. “I am also eternally indebted to my wonderful colleagues for this very high honor. I hope to always live up to their expectations as, together, we continue to strive for excellence in the care of our patients and remain committed to teaching and nurturing promising new talent.”

William K. Woltz Jr., chairman of the hospital’s Board of Trustees, said the scholarship is another step in the health care agency’s move toward continued service to the community and to the hospital’s employees.

“In the short period of time that Chris Lumsden has been at the helm of the hospital, there’s been a renewed sense of purpose and an abundance of energy and fresh ideas into how Northern will continue to evolve as a premiere provider of quality healthcare and effectively translate our culture of giving back into positive actions that benefit others,” Woltz said. “The creation of the Robin Hardy Hodgin Scholarship Program is one such action.

“We are pleased that this new scholarship program and other existing hospital-based educational-enhancement programs are available so students and employees of Northern Regional Hospital may improve their opportunities for professional growth,” Woltz added. “As one of the region’s major employers, we understand that growth is achieved not only through bricks and mortars, but through the educational elevation of people, too.”

The scholarship program will be funded through private donations – to be matched dollar-for-dollar — by the Northern Regional Hospital Foundation.More than $270,000 has been raised, exceeding the program’s original goal of $250,000.

Anyone seeking additional information on the Robin Hardy Hodgin Education Fund may contact Matt Linville, who serves as director of the Northern Regional Hospital Foundation.

