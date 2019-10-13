Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Randy Dale Crouse, 58, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony attempted trafficking heroin, felony possess stolen goods, felony larceny and breaking and entering, felony obtain property false pretense, felony possess controlled substance on jail/prison premises, felony possess methamphetamine and use/possess drug paraphernalia;

• Cody Ryan McMillian, 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine;

• Jackie Randall Dawson Jr., 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine and resist officer;

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 47, awhite female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploit disabled/elderly and felony larceny of motor vehicle.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535 or probation at 336-429-2705.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Augustin Ocampo Ayala, 27, Hispanic male who is wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, three counts of felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance and three counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Amanda Taylor Clubb, 45, a white female wanted on a charge of felony larceny;

• Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 26, a white female wanted on a charge of felony larceny of a motor vehicle;

• Troy Lee Hodges, 59, a white male wanted on a charge of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor second degree trespass.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

