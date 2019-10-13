In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Jessie Glen McCrary and Laura L. McCrary to Morgan Saford Gwynn and Regina Ann McCrary Sumner; tract I 17.954 acre and tract II 30.924 Mount Airy. $0

• Dana Camille and Dana Allen to Damon Allen; 1.50 acre tract 1 PB 27 52 Rockford. $20

• Mark J. Azzaaro and Cheryl A. Azzaro to Matin S. Semones and Michelle Holder Semones; 0.482 acre PB 36 144 Mount Airy. $133

• Pawel Stanislaw Klich and Veronica Klich to Steven Hill and Sarah Hill; 0.346 acre lot 21 White Oak Development PB 6 38 Mount Airy. $244

• Eli Benjamin Rhoades and Gloria Renee Rhoades to Hannah Brooke Barker; 3.118 acre PB 17 83 Dobson. $0

• Mitchell Wesley Davis and Kay McCollum Davis to Austin Jefferson Davis; 12 acre Longhill. $0

• James Todd Butcher and Tina A. Butcher to Mayberry Wise Investments, LLC; tract Dobson. $548