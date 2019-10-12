East Surry ROTC hosts competition

The East Surry A team muscles its way to a first-place finish in the Male Division Vehicle Pull event. - The team from Surry Central High School placed third overall in the Mixed Division. - Twenty-five teams representing 17 schools from throughout the Fourth Brigade region took part in the Saturday competition. -

The East Surry Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program hosted its annual Raider Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 5, drawing a field of 25 teams representing 17 different schools.

The event was East Surry’s largest home challenge ever, with teams attracted by the day’s designation as the first qualifying event for the Fourth Brigade Raider Challenge.

Three East Surry teams were joined by Raider teams representing schools from across the region. Among the schools taking part were Surry Central, Olympic, Butler, West Forsyth, Reagan, Fred T. Foard, Atkins, Parkland, East Rowan, Central Davidson, R.J. Reynolds and East Forsyth from North Carolina and Buckingham, Spotsylvania, and Magna Vista in Virginia.

Teammates worked together throughout the morning, competing in a series of timed challenges. The five events included physical fitness, rope bridge, litter carry, a five-kilometer march/run and a vehicle-pull event.

With competition ended, an early afternoon awards ceremony saw ribbons and trophies distributed to top finishers.

The East Surry A team took the day’s top prize in the Male Division with a dominant performance. The team claimed the overall trophy by placing first in four of the five competitions. And in the 5K event, won by Buckingham, the East Surry A team finished a strong second.

Magna Vista took first place overall in the Mixed Division, followed by closely by Buckingham. Surry Central used consistently strong performances throughout the day to place third in the division.

The East Surry B team used impressive finishes throughout the day to claim overall championship in the JV Division. The team finished first in physical fitness, rope bridge, litter carry and 5K while placing third in the vehicle pull. Spotsylvania finished second in the division while the East Surry C team took home third place. East Surry C team also claimed a win in the division’s vehicle pull competition.

“I thought we did pretty good overall,” East Surry Raider Captain Allen Myers said. “There were no dips in motivation and everyone worked as a team. I was glad to see the effort. Everyone in the Raiders has put in a tremendous amount of work and I’m glad to see it paying off so far.”

“I felt everyone pushed themselves to their limits and left nothing in the tank,” agreed East Surry B Team Captain Joseph Ellison. “It was amazing to see how the months of practice were paying off as the awards began to line up.”

According to East Surry JROTC instructor First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery, the large-scale effort required the support and coordination of several volunteers. Montgomery voiced appreciation to Coach William Hart and noted the contributions of a team of former East Surry JROTC cadets who had returned to volunteer for the day.

Former cadets volunteering for the day included CPL Colton Bruner, USMC, Cadet Nic Yanez of Valley Forge Military College, Petty Officer Daniel Stewart, US Navy, Cadet Samuel Faries,US Army ROTC and Cadet Samuel George, US Army ROTC.

“It was a good day,” Bruner noted. “The cadets asked a lot of good questions and it was good to see how involved the Senior Army Instructors were throughout the day.”

“We’re all glad to be able to come back and help ,” Yanez said. “This program has been the foundation for our success.”

