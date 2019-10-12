Opioid office plans two public events

Krochta -

DOBSON — Surry County’s Opioid Response Department has two public events planned in the near future.

Next weekend, the county department will host the Second-Annual HopeFest For Recovery. Then in early November officials will host a community training day to help people learn how to address addiction in their own families.

HopeFest is Saturday from 4-7 p.m. in Elkin City Park.

“Residents of Surry and Yadkin counties are invited to come celebrate paths to recovery from substance use and mental health issues,” said the department in making an announcement. “This free event will include guest speakers, a walk to celebrate recovery, community resources and information, a candlelight vigil, food, fellowship and fun. This is a kid-friendly event.”

HopeFest is sponsored by the Yadkin Behavioral Health Collaborative, the Surry Community Interagency Collaborative and Partners Behavioral Health Management.

This type of community outreach and also the training day is what county officials had in mind when they approved the hiring of an additional person to the Opioid Response Department earlier this year.

In early 2018 the Surry County Board of Commissioiners approved the hiring of an opioid response director. After an extensive search, Mark Willis was hired in April 2018.

A year later in late April, Denise Krochta, of Elkin, joined the county’s efforts to lead its education and prevention measures.

The county department has identified a number of ways of educating the public in an effort to prevent further spread of the opioid epidemic. Those include public forums, parent training and life skills training, a newsletter, the website surrycountycares.com, assisting social support groups, podcasts, newspaper/website blog and public service announcements.

Krochta’s mission is community outreach with a focus on educating the community about the extent of the opioid and addiction problem, learn what members of the community need more information on and then provide them with the resources to get that information.

The opioid epidemic, and addiction in general, touches everyone, explained Willis and Krochta. In addition to requiring emergency medical needs for overdoses and other related medical crises, it also can lead to child abuse and neglect, criminal violations and domestic violence. All of those consequences require taxpayer money to address.

Krochta said she learned about this complicated topic and how to navigate through the process of dealing with addiction when she learned one of her own children was addicted. Through her research she discovered other families also need help, so she started sharing her research with others through a weekly radio show she did for six years prior to moving to Elkin.

When she moved to Surry County, she discovered a need for her research and skills here.

On Nov. 7 in Dobson the public will have a chance to learn from the department about building and maintaining addiction response efforts.

The opioid officials are sponsoring “training for the faith-based community to equip them with tools to address opioid addiction.” The public is invited to participate for free that Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Surry County Government Service Center, located at 915 E. Atkins St. in the former Dobson Plaza.

“The SAFE Project facilitators will utilize the SAFE Community Playbook, a step-by-step guide on how communities can organize to make positive change,” stated a news release from the county. “The SAFE Project is a nonprofit focused on stopping the addiction fatality epidemic.

“The Playbook walks communities through how they can engage with stakeholders across six important sectors to impact the opioid epidemic, save lives and heal families. Faith leaders and community members can use their power to convene to bring together these important stakeholders for a common purpose through implementing the Playbook’s tools.”

The training will provide examples of:

• Faith communities across the state that responded to the need to address addiction;

• How to build a broad base of stakeholder support;

• How to use simple tools to evaluate the community;

• How to match the community with best examples of actions and tools from across the country;

• Simple and complex actions that faith-based communities can take to start their community on the path of healing, educating and helping.

To register for the training, citizens can log onto http://bit.ly/Faith-Based and click the green “Register” button on the right. For more information, call Mark Willis at (336) 401-8218.

