Science coach wins scholarship

Kasey Bowman, center, recently received the 2019 Citizen Science Coaches Clinic Scholarship. The Meadowview Magnet educator was one of eight N.C. middle school coaches to receive this scholarship. She was a first-year coach last year whose team finished fourth out of 15 teams at the regional. Bowman was also a founding member of Surry County’s first Science Olympiad team when she was a student at Surry Early College. Pictured with here are, left, Science Institute Coordinator Jeff Edwards and Principal Shannon Duplessis, right.