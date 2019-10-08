County talks millions of future debt

Tom Joyce | The News Doug Carter, seen speaking with Mount Airy officials, also has been advising the county board on fiscal matters. -

DOBSON — Will Surry County be looking to borrow $90 million dollars over the next 13 years or $104 million over 17 years?

That’s a topic that came up at Monday night’s meeting of the county Board of Commissioners.

Chairman Van Tucker has warned the audience a couple of times this year that Surry has some big expenditures coming up between public school repairs and a new jail. Those needs came to the forefront with two consultants bringing some numbers that had been crunched with the county’s finance committee.

County Manager Chris Knopf informed the board that Doug Carter and Andrew Carter, of DEC Associates, met with the finance committee on Sept. 20 to discuss some of the upcoming needs including a new gym for Elkin City Schools.

Andrew Carter said the firm was hired to consult in late 2015. An initial plan looked at doing work for the county government and education over five years.

The idea was to come up with a plan that would allow as much work to be done as possible without the commissioners needing to raise the property tax rate, Carter said.

That plan called for borrowing $8 million in January 2018 to take care of the courthouse, Dobson Plaza and a new central office for Mount Airy City Schools. Then in January 2019 would come borrowing $30 million to renovate three county elementary schools, do HVAC work at a city school, and work on a gym for Elkin.

Another $17 million was planned to be borrowed in January 2020, nothing in 2021, before going back to borrowing again in 2022 to continue school work.

The first phase came in a little under budget at $7.63 million, noted Carter. This year, the projects have come to $22.38 million instead of $30 million, but that is with a big asterisk.

In March the commissioners pulled the Elkin gym project out of the funding totals because of some concern over the ground at the proposed site, according to architect Frank Williams.

“We found some rock against the bank back there, and we found we’ve got 20 feet of bad soil right under the building,” Williams said at the time as he explained what would need to be done to keep the building on the initial proposed site. The work would entail about 30 or 40 caissons being installed, which are 3-foot tubes going 25 feet into the ground filled with reinforced concrete with beams on top to support the building.

Williams warned that this could add another half-million dollars to the costs, so it would be better to look at another site for the gym.

The county board chose to push this project off another year to give time for a new location to be nailed down and soil testing to be done there.

Plans A & B

Andrew Carter said that if the board pushes its timetable out longer, the county can handle more debt without needing any tax increase. Go with a quicker start and shorter time span, and the amount the county can take on is reduced.

He showed a chart with two sides, listed as Options A and B.

• Under Option A, the Elkin gym and the jail would be pushed out to 2022, but that would mean the county would be flexible enough to take on as much as $64 million at one time.

Then the county wouldn’t do any further large-scale school repairs until 2028 when it could do a $20 million bond issuance, then another $20 million in 2036.

• Under Option B, the gym and jail would get started in 2021 with a bond issuance of no more than $50 million. Then the first school project of $20 million would come in 2025 and then again in 2032.

Doug Carter pointed out that these figures are based on the county’s revenues staying the same. If new businesses come into the county to increase the tax base, or if sales taxes increase, then the county would be better off financially, and the numbers could change.

Chairman Tucker pointed out, “We have a revaluation scheduled for 2021.”

This involves a massive undertaking where the county looks at every property and gives it a new tax value. The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners has said on a couple of occasions this year that its downtown is undervalued and not enough taxes are being collected, considering what real estate is fetching on the market.

However, Tucker countered, the county also has some decaying business properties from the 1980s and 1990s that have gone down in value, too, so there is no way to forecast exactly what the tax base may be after 2021.

Tucker asked what projects the school systems were looking at that would be pushed out until either 2025 or 2028.

Knopf said that based off previous conversations with the superintendents at budget workshops that would be renovations at the three county high schools (all finished between 1958-61) and Mount Airy’s Career and Technical Education building.

So if the county goes for the more money on the jail and Elkin gym projects, the other school projects get pushed off to nine years from now, Tucker said.

This $40 million isn’t going to cover it for these schools, Knopf stated. By 2030, these high schools are going to be 70 years old and will need a lot of work, even reconstruction, that could push the totals up to $75 million to $80 million.

Commissioner Larry Johnson said he and the finance committee met with the Carters for two and a half hours on Sept. 20 punching in numbers to come up with some long-range plans.

“We can do a whole lot with $50 million,” Johnson said of Option B, without overly obligating future boards.

”I like the model that is more conservative, on first look,” said Tucker. However, he said he would like to see how that lower amount would affect the scope of the projects for the jail and gym. He said he believes the county doesn’t have a greater need right now than building a new jail to house all the prisoners that the county can’t hold itself.

A number mentioned for the gym project last year was more than $8 million for the new gym and $954,000 to renovate the existing gym. With about $9 million for the school, that would leave $41 million for the jail.

In February 2018 when the county board held its annual retreat, the preliminary estimate from an architectural firm was $24 million, according to Don Mitchell, county facilities director. If plans have changed since the election of Sheriff Steve Hiatt, those plans have not come up during public meetings of the board this year.

Commissioner Eddie Harris was out of town, but spoke up via conference call.

“These are serious decisions with long-term implications,” said Harris. They are complicated and affected by certain circumstances like interest rates, timing, bid amounts.

The Elkin gym project has changed dramatically over the past decade, noted Harris, the Elkin representative. The school system first talked about renovating the current gym in 2010. Now the plan is adding a second building to support the middle school and all the sports of both schools.

The scope of that project is another discussion he would like to be involved in, he said.

Knopf said he could work with the Carters to schedule a work session for the board to talk over ideas and scenarios.

Tucker said he liked that idea, and Commissioner Bill Goins said he would like to look at some more numbers, too.

Johnson added that the amounts of money the county is discussing are bond issuances only.

”We’re not broke. We have money to do a few things, but not of this caliber,” he said. “We can add on to this amount or jump-start a project by six months.”

The commissioners are looking to early November for a work session with DEC Associates.

Water handoff

In another piece of business, Knopf said it was an appropriate time to discuss handing over control of a water system to the town of Elkin.

This concerns the extension of water service to the Gentry Road properties and Wayne Farms hatchery, he said. The county board approved working toward this in August 2014, and that time seems to be ready now.

The county board voted to give Knopf authority to hammer out the details of the paperwork on the changeover.

Doug Carter, seen speaking with Mount Airy officials, also has been advising the county board on fiscal matters. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Doug-this.jpg Doug Carter, seen speaking with Mount Airy officials, also has been advising the county board on fiscal matters. Tom Joyce | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.