Race cars take over Main Street

Dean Palmer | Special to the News Sandy Bowman, kneeling, snaps a picture of her grandson, 19-month-old Hank Bowman, as he plays behind the wheel of his father Tim Bowman’s 2006 Nextel Cup Chevrolet. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Father and son, Chris and Spencer Ison of Independence, Va., check out one of the race cars on display as they slowly make their way down the Main Street. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News This “Rat Rod,” owned by Bill McCreary of Mount Airy, draws plenty of attention throughout the evening Friday in Pilot Mountain. McCreary relaxed in a lawn chair in the back of the vehicle while chatting about the pickup with other car lovers. - Dean Palmer | Special to the News Louis and Linda Poleselli of Pilot Mountain enjoy an evening sitting and chatting with passersby about their rare 1960 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery. At the time of its production, the vehicle was the least expensive Chevrolet available and was often used as a utility vehicle. According to Louis Poleselli, the vehicle was one of only about 1,250 built and sold for around $1,100. “I’ve been a fan forever,” he said. “I think they’re cool. It’s the last of its breed and I love it.” - -

Pilot Mountain’s final cruise-in weekend of the summer got off to an early start Friday evening with a closed-street event dubbed Race Car Friday Night on Main.

The downtown area of Main Street was shut down to traffic as a wide assortment of race cars were parked for display. Racers, fans and families came out to examine cars and talk to owners and drivers throughout the evening.

Cars from a wide variety of styles and classes of racing were on display, ranging from retired classics to vehicles straight from the track, still bearing the dents and scratches of competition. When not chatting with fans, owners gathered among themselves to swap racing stories, obviously enjoying the camaraderie among peers.

The evening marked a return for the show after a one-year break. About 30 cars were displayed for this year’s event.

Chris Ison of Independence, Virginia, was one of several former drivers who came out to see the cars and enjoy memories of their own time behind the wheel. Ison brought along his 9-year-old son, Spencer, and the two spent the evening looking over the vehicles parked along Main Street. He also displayed a 1970 Chevelle owned by his father.

“I like that they’re doing this,” Chris Ison said. “It’s a good idea and gives people something to do. I enjoyed my time racing, and I still enjoy looking at them.”

Drag racer Craig Spencer made the trip from Trinity for the event. While he didn’t bring his own car, Spencer said he enjoyed an evening of watching and talking with other cars and drivers.

“Friday night is a good time to do this,” noted David Cox of the host Mount Pilot Now group. “We have a good turnout with a lot of families and a good atmosphere. We’re pleased we brought this back.”

“There’s a different crowd displaying cars than the ones you see at the cruise-ins,” Cox added. “And for a lot of the people out here, this is something new. Some have never seen a race car up close and this is a unique opportunity. It’s a good night for the town.”

