MCA students inducted into society

Six area students were recently honored for their academic work.

Delia Ferry, Trisaia Legere, Madison Lawson, Anna Windsor, Kaya McDowell, and Cameron Adams were inducted into the Millennium Charter Academy high school chapter of the National Honor Society. To be inducted into the National Honor Society, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 and be approved by the MCA National Honor Society faculty council based on the four pillars of scholarship, character, service and leadership.

”Membership in the MCA National Honor Society chapter brings responsibilities,” school officials said. “These students are continually expected to be role models for the student body, and they are also to put their character in action by serving on the Honor Council and directing fundraisers to benefit local non-profits.“