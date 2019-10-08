City resident marks 102 years

Submitted photo Nolie Boyles is pictured here enjoying her 102nd birthday cake. - Submitted photo SignGypsies of Dobson surprised Nolie Boyles with a huge yard greeting as part of her 102nd celebration. -

“Keep the Lord close,” and “Always start your day with a smile.”

Those are the words of Nolie Boyles’ who recently gave a bit of advice longevity. Advice which many might be wise to heed.

That’s because Boyles, a resident of Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy, recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Surrounded by friends and family, she was showered with confetti and streamers, and surprised with a large Happy Birthday sign created by SignGypsies of Dobson.